Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain.

Mourinho is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish authorities of €1.9m (£1.78m) during his time in charge of Real Madrid, using offshore companies in Ireland, the British Virgin Islands and New Zealand to conceal his earnings.

The Portuguese is thought to have earned around €3.3m (£2.9m) from image rights in 2011 and 2012, of which he has been fined 60%.

El Mundo claims that Mourinho will accept in writing that he concealed that income from the authorities, avoiding the need for a trial and ensuring that he will not serve any jail time.

Mourinho is the latest high-profile football name to be penalised for tax evasion by the Spanish authorities, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez and Javier Mascherano also being caught in recent years.