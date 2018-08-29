Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura has insisted that his side are capable of winning the Premier League title following their 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Lucas scored twice after Harry Kane had opened the scoring to become the first Spurs player in the Premier League era to net more than one goal at Old Trafford, inspiring Spurs to their biggest win at the stadium for 46 years in the process.

Most projections for this season’s title have hinted at a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool, but Lucas Moura believes that Monday night’s result is a statement and proves that they have the ability to be in the mix as well.

“I said before the game we are able to win. I did very well tonight, I am so proud of my teammates. I cannot explain what I’m feeling in this minute,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I came to Spurs to win because I believe in the project, the club and the players. If we play like this every game I know it’s difficult but we are able to win the Premier League and that’s why I am here.

“We are here – step by step to work hard. We will keep on working and let’s see what happens.”

Tottenham have won all three of their Premier League games so far this season – one of only four teams still with a 100% record.