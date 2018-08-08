Motivational speaking at a glance

George Orwell’s fabled novel Animal Farm rehashes the rhythms of Karl Marx’s revolutionary ethos in a new key using a group of animals on a farm owned by Mr. Jones. The lives of the animals, generally defined by tradeoffs and exploitation, take a dramatic turn around after the motivational speech by Old Major, the twelve-year-old pig. In the speech, Old Major highlights the plight of the animals and blames it on man. Therefore, he rouses the other animals out of their fatalistic lethargy and apparent docility, urging them to dislodge man’s exploitative superstructure. Although Old Major dies three nights after his famous motivational speech, the radical seed of rebellion was already sown. The animals eventually overthrow Mr. Jones and assert their self-rule on the farm.

The above scenario captures the power that resides in motivational speaking especially when the audience is caught in a stranglehold of despair, hopelessness, and exploitation. However, it can be argued that Old Major’s speech lacks the all-inclusiveness that such radical speeches require which is the reason why after Mr. Jones is deposed, the animals enthrone a more corrupt and despicable regime.

This is because while Old Major concentrates on the plight of the animals on a superficial level, he fails to address the innate wickedness that resides in the heart of the animals conveniently concealed by a façade of suffering. Old Major fails to see the traits of manifest treachery and inordinate ambition which are dormant in the hearts of some of the animals. He fails to identify the personal idiosyncrasies of the animals at the individual level which could not accommodate a revolutionary consciousness.

Indeed, the 21st Century, largely characterized by multiple absurdities, has witnessed a high level of depression which in turn has led many people to imbibe abominable creed as a way of finding self-fulfillment. Given the foregoing, some people, out of genuine desire to save humanity, some out of joblessness and some out of an obscene desire to make money, have plunged into the art of motivational speaking. With little or no idea of what motivation entails, these people pronounce stale maxims which in their warped minds will help to shape the lives of other people in a positive way. Over the radio and on TV, even on social media one reads things like “Seven rules of success”, “Five steps to a successful marriage”, “Ten ways of becoming rich”, “Five attitudes of successful people”, and many more.

The orchestrators of these motivational schemes go on to organize seminars and people are requested to pay various sums of money where they are again fed with harvested scripts from the internet delivered by someone in a remote part of the world, principles that are inimical to our culture and circumstances.