Mother caught having affair with daughter’s husband

— 27th September 2017

A mum having an affair with her daughter’s husband allegedly tried to run him over when their romps were exposed.

Kathleen Davis, 58, is said to have told cops she wanted to kill Michael Sciarra, 33, after he admitted the sordid affair to his wife, Davis’ daughter.

Police reports suggest Davis flew into a fit of rage after realising the affair had been outed and drove to his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to confront him.

She allegedly started throwing eggs at his car and house before driving in “donuts” in a bid to “mow him down” when he went outside to tell her to stop.

One officer in the case reported seeing Mr Sciarra running away from Davis’ Mercedes in a desperate attempted to avoid being hit by her.

Mr Sciarra claims he feared for his life as she chased him and was nearly hit “several times”.

Davis was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the incident on September 20.

She was held for two days at the Palm Beach County Jail before being released on a $3,000 bond.

Mr Sciarra apparently claims he had split from his wife Hannah before he started seeing her mum.

Earlier this year he was arrested for domestic battery after he “flipped out” at their family home in front of their two kids Andrew, two, and Gabriel, six.

Hannah told cops he attacked her after she confessed to cheating on him with another man.

Mr Sciarra later admitted to cops they had a “verbal altercation” but denied physically assaulting her.

