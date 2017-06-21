Most married actresses are cheats –Sapphire Ogodobodo

The Sun News
— 21st June 2017

By RITA OKOYE

Nollywood actress and producer, Sapphire Ogodo, has aired her views on why celebrity marriages are crumbling like a pack of cookies.

According to the star actress of ‘Church Prostitute’, most of her married colleagues are arrogant and unfaithful to their spouses.

“Most of these celebrities never wanted marriage, they just wanted to try and see if the society would accept them. When they are with their spouses, they would keep other men in different places to satisfy themselves.

“They are always with one Senator or the other, or attending one society party or the other. After seeing and mingling with all those big men, they get home and their husband says one thing, they respond with one thousand things because they are not seeing the sexiness in him again. We need to retrace our steps,” she says.

The mother of two also delved into the trending issue of domestic violence, which has become the major grounds of celebrities’ troubled marriages.

“Women should generally learn how to be submissive to their husbands. The feminist and ego raves have taken over the industry. Every woman wants to be a man and be in charge.

“Your husband raises his hand on you, for nothing? No! He can’t. He is not a beast. Tell us, what did you do? Already you are an actress, so your husband always have it in mind that you have tendencies to cheat, so he is always on the look out. So, you have to be careful,” Ogodo stresses.

Meanwhile, the actress has unveiled plans to kick off a reality TV show, ‘Actors Unleashed,’ to harness immense talent for Nollywood.

According to her, the show is aimed at discovering new talents for the movie industry and also to promote originality and culture.

“‘Actors Unleashed’ is borne out of the need to discover and groom new talents and also to promote more of the Nigerian and African culture,” Ogodo explains.

Speaking further, Ogodo said top Nollywood producers are currently backing the idea, which will discover the next big thing in Nollywood and promote them to their full potentials.

“Many producers like Emem Isong and Kunle Afolayan are waiting for this project to kick off. A winner will emerge because there are plans to spot new talents and next big faces in Nollywood.

“We have commenced the sale of forms and interested contestants are to visit the website to know how they can apply. Auditions will be held in six state capitals – Benin-City, Calabar, Enugu, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, respectively. Dates and venues will be announced soon.

“‘Actors Unleashed’ promises to be action packed and entertainment filled from start to finish. Successful contestants will be camped in the house for two weeks. The show will air on both local and cable TV and viewers can vote for their favourite contestants.”

