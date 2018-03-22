Most leaders have turned governance to private enterprise – YPP chairman

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Chairman of the Youths Progressives Party (YPP), Bishop Amakirialso, has said that there was no alternative to achieving economic development, saying the federal government must focus deeply on revolutionising the education sector. He also spoke on other national issues.

What’s your opinion about Buhari-led administration and his fight against corruption?

Corruption is not in only Buhari’s projects, we should see it as a national issue and not a personal issue. The federal government has taken the bull by the horn to pursue the fight with all sincerity of purpose and I think that’s why many Nigerians are crying. I must commend the president for taking the step of wanting to fight corruption, but how genuine is he fighting corruption is one of the pertinent questions that Nigerians are asking.

The truth also remains that if we continue to call him to order and he refuses, then people would want to take other measures and no house can stand alone. We have seen administration come and go but what is important is the visible development that one can see. There is need for some of these leaders to understand that rapid development is what the people are looking for and this has to come with sincerity of purpose.

If we are sincere to ourselves then we would have the enormous resources and channel it to the growth of this country. But most of our leaders have decided to turn governance into private enterprise, where some of them don’t consider the fact that tax payers are not really benefiting from the tax they are paying and that has given rise to antisocial activity we have in our society. They are not providing the basic amenities for the people.

What are your plans for 2019?

We are not in a hurry to present a presidential candidate because what we prioritise here in YPP is competence; we need people with pragmatic ideas, patriotic minds and passion for the growth of this country and most importantly leaders without greed. The YPP is not in haste but it is actually in a dire need for a paradigm shift. In the course of getting this thing right, we don’t need to be in a haste. In a country of 180million population, at any given time you can have people that can come, but we really need to build people and engage them in capacity building so they would understand what they are going there to do as leaders.

We believe that leadership must be by example and most importantly, first, you must understand as a leader that the best thing you can render to humanity is selfless service and service comes with accountability, but for us to achieve this there must be unity of purpose, we must come together as a nation. The diversity in us indeed is a potential factor. When you look at the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, we are a multilingual country. The YPP is taking its time to get a candidate that represents those aspirations of the Nigerian populace which has to do with competence, patriotism.

To the PDP and APC, the ordinary people are already saying we are tired of those contraptions and we don’t need someone to tell you that. The third force is beginning to emerge because people are beginning to wake up from slumber and take decisions of wanting to be involved in politics and governance through a political platform. The truth of the matter is that no matter how good anyone is in driving, if you don’t have a vehicle you cannot drive. So what is important is for people to begin to identify with political parties because those are the platforms that can produce local government chairmen, councillors and even president. People must begin to engage and involve themselves in the process.

What efforts are being made to propagate the party nationally?

We are in 29 states at the moment and we are doing our best because we don’t have money bags in the YPP. It is just people of like-minds who believe in what we are doing and we contribute from our own pockets to put together activities and make it work.

We are doing this because we believe that we must be owners of the process. It is when you stake that you can hold, if you don’t stake you cannot hold, that’s why it’s called stakeholders. The YPP is really progressing gradually and very soon we would see the outburst of YPP. As for the national awareness, we are in 29 states like I said and we are doing our best, we are putting together a team that would put up programmes that very soon we would unveil. We have not officially unveiled the party to Nigerians and we are going to do that very soon.

What’s your take on Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari?

Obasanjo’s letter is not everything that must be discarded, some might be disregarded and some we have to take as advice. When the man talked about nepotism, there is sense in that, he is trying to advice the sitting government to take note of that. So such kind of advice shouldn’t be something we should discard.

He is someone who applauded the president for gigantic thrives they have made in terms of security especially in the north-east. When he talked about a third force in the letter, he told the president not to run again and that is his personal opinion. The question I am asking is, why would it be that it is Obasanjo that would continue to tell President not to run, is he the owner of Nigeria? Why must he think towards giving such kind of advice, if the man has failed, then Nigerians must decide, they are left with that responsibility to decide, so I don’t subscribe to that. I am not a pro-Buhari or APC in any way; I am awaiting 2019 by the grace of God to see YPP sworn into power. I really do not subscribe to that letter totally and that’s where we must begin to question people.