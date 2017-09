BY TONY OGAGA

Ihueze Ugochi Mitchell has emerged winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017.

She clinched the award after a keen contest with 36 other girls.

Speaking after she was crowned, the new Queen said: “I am overwhelmed and happy for this opportunity. I want to thank the organisers for this opportunity. Ihueze will represent Nigeria at Miss World which holds later in the US.