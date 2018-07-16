MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni 

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has condemned the activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end military occupation of Ogoni farmlands.

MOSOP also condemned alleged continual violation of the rights of the Ogoni people by Nigerian soldiers attached to the Shell, insisting that the the multinational oil firm and the military want the natives to die in droves.

Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in his statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, claimed that Ogoni women and farmers were harassed and prevented from accessing their farmlands.

Nsuke stated: “The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People wishes to strongly condemn the continual violation of the rights of the Ogoni people by Nigerian soldiers attached to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).

“We are deeply saddened that the repression of our people continue unabated as soldiers attached to SPDC continue to harass our women and farmers and prevent them from accessing their farmlands, destroying crops and forcefully lay pipelines through Ogoni farms.

“We condemn the actions of Shell and the company’s determination to ensure that our people die in droves and call on the Nigerian president to put an end to the repression in Ogoniland by putting an end to the military occupation of Ogoni farmlands”, Nsuke stated.

MOSOP said it was disheartening that, despite the precarious conditions of the Ogoni people, resulting from massive pollution of farmlands, streams and rivers, the firm has continued “to inflict monumental pains on our people by preventing them from their farms while using Nigerian soldiers to lay pipelines in Ogoni without our consent.

According to the Movement, the activities of Shell constitutes real danger to the security and rights of Ogoni people, especially the women.

“Furthermore, the prevention of peasant farmers from their farms portends serious threat to food supplies to families, who rely on subsistence farming for survival”, MOSOP noted.