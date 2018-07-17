– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - 2019: I don’t care which party returns me to Senate – Akpabio
17th July 2018 - MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni
17th July 2018 - Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development
17th July 2018 - Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu
17th July 2018 - Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow
17th July 2018 - Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community
17th July 2018 - Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad
17th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire
17th July 2018 - Benue gov, Ortom, dumps APC
17th July 2018 - 22 killed in ambush – Army
Home / National / MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni
END MILITARY OCCUPATION

MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni

— 17th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end military occupation of Ogoni farmlands.

Read also: Mitee, others petition Osinbajo over planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland

MOSOP also condemned alleged continual violation of the rights of Ogoni people by Nigerian soldiers attached to Shell and insisted that the multinational oil firm and the military want the natives to die in droves.

Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, claimed that Ogoni women and farmers were harassed and prevented from accessing their farmlands.

Nsuke said: “MOSOP wishes to strongly condemn the continual violation of the rights of the Ogoni people by Nigerian soldiers attached to SPDC. We are deeply saddened that the repression of our people continues unabated, as soldiers attached to SPDC continue to harass our women and farmers and prevent them from accessing their farmlands, destroying crops and forcefully laying pipelines through Ogoni farms.

“We condemn the actions of Shell and the company’s determination to ensure our people die in droves and call on the president to put an end to the repression in Ogoniland, by putting an end to the military occupation of Ogoni farmlands.”

MOSOP said it is disheartening that despite the precarious conditions of the Ogoni people, resulting from massive pollution of farmlands, streams and rivers, the firm has continued “to inflict monumental pains on our people by preventing them from their farms, while using soldiers to lay pipelines in Ogoni without our consent.”

The movement said the activities of Shell constitutes real danger to the security and rights of Ogoni people, especially the women.

“Furthermore, the prevention of peasant farmers from their farms portends serious threat to food supplies to families who rely on subsistence farming for survival,” MOSOP said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th July 2018 at 7:31 am
    Reply

    Only cowards of the generation of failures beg. Only the generation of failures which succumbed and accepted fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, beg. Wike should lead the said MOSOP to Sokoto to beg. This territory natives of this generation must annihilate and erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GODSWILL AKPABIO - SENATE MINORITY LEADER

2019: I don’t care which party returns me to Senate – Akpabio

— 17th July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said the party platform on which he will contest for his second term ticket for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in 2019 will not matter much. Speaking at an endorsement rally in his honour and Governor Udom Emmanuel by Ikot Ekpene senatorial district yesterday, Akpabio said he…

  • END MILITARY OCCUPATION

    MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end military occupation of Ogoni farmlands. Read also: Mitee, others petition Osinbajo over planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland MOSOP also condemned alleged continual violation…

  • Fred McBagonluri - ACADEMY CITY COLLEGE - MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT

    Ghana varsity to partner Nigerian companies on manpower development

    — 17th July 2018

    President of Academic City College, a private university in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, has said training and manpower development would take Africa to the next level in technology and other aspects of human development in the coming years. Read also: Training, re-training key to service delivery – NAFDAC McBagonluri, who is on a four-day…

  • FLOOD - DRAINAGE

    Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

    — 17th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, could have been averted, if Ogun State Government had invested more in drainage project. Adebutu, who currently represents Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,…

  • MURTALA FOUNDATION

    Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow

    — 17th July 2018

    Remi Adefulu A former president of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will tomorrow, deliver a keynote paper at the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) 2018 Women in Development Enterprise Across African Programme and Power lunch in Lagos. The MMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, in a statement, said the event is in furtherance of its core…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share