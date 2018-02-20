The Sun News
Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award

— 20th February 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Chelsea star, Victor Moses was, on Monday, crowned the Nigerian Player of Year.

The winger beats Leicester City midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi and Lobi Stars forward, Anthony Okpotu in the inaugural NFF best players award in Lagos.

Super Falcons’ striker and African Queen, Asisat Oshoala was also adjudged the Female Player of the Year. She beats her national team mate, Fransceca Ordega to the award.

In other categories; the Young Player of the Year award (Male) went to Ikouwem Udoh, while Super Falconets’ forward, Rasheedat Ajibade grabbed the Young Player of the Year award (female).

Coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye was the Coach of the Year, just as Ann Chijine was named the  Coach of the Year award (Female).

The Fair Play Award went to Remo Stars FC of Shagamu, El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri won the Fans Award of the Year as Channels Kiddies Cup went home with Developmental Award.

FIFA president, Mr Giovanni Infantino, was presented the Platinum Award by the Lagos Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okuwa.

The Nigeria’s All-time greatest are; Ann Chijine, Dr. Felix Owolabi, Austin Eguavoen, Christian Chukwu, Uche Okechukwu, Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Chief Segun Odegbami, Thompson Usiyen, Adokie Amasiemeka and Mercy Akide-Udoh.

