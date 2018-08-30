Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses admitted Ross Barkley has been outstanding in training this season.

The midfielder was impressing under new manager, Maurizio Sarri and Moses said it was no surprise, given the work he’s put in on the Cobham training pitches.

Moses said: “Everyone has been good, everyone is working hard, but I’d say Ross Barkley. He had a big injury, but he’s started the season really well and he’s working his socks off.”

Moses also revealed despite a third season at Chelsea, N’Golo Kante remains the quietest of the group.

“He doesn’t say anything unless you speak to him. He saves his energy for on the pitch, so we are happy with him.”