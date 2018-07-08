The Sun News
8th July 2018 - Moses Simon to quit Gent for 10 million Euros
8th July 2018 - AFCON 2019: Omeruo confident Eagles’ll qualify
8th July 2018 - We’ll crush R-APC’s rebellion, Oshiomhole boasts
8th July 2018 - Wilshere begins West Ham medical
8th July 2018 - Red Devils want €100m for Pogba
8th July 2018 - Wimbeldon Open: Pliskova dares Serena
8th July 2018 - Three Lions reach first semis in 28 years
8th July 2018 - Croatia to face England in World Cup semi
8th July 2018 - Horror: Nainggolan escapes death
8th July 2018 - Messi orders Barca to sign €200m Mbappe
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is set to quit Belgian club KAA Gent for about 10 million Euros and his destination now seems to be Germany after he was for months linked with a transfer to the Premier League in England.

Simon, who missed the World Cup in Russia no thanks to injury, was linked with a move to Liverpool among several other Premier League clubs.

However, that appears to have changed recently and now Bundesliga clubs Wolfsburg and Mainz 05 are reported to be keen to sign the flying winger, who will be 23 next week.

And Genk hope to cash in on the player, who has a year left on his contract, by pocketing at least 10 million Euros, according to Voetbalkrant.

ZAMFARA - MARAFA - YARI

We’ll crush R-APC’s rebellion, Oshiomhole boasts

— 8th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that the ruling party would do everything possible to crush the rebellion from the factions of the party under the auspices of Reformed APC. Speaking when he received some members of the defunct Congress for Democratic Change (CPC) at…

  • TEACHERS

    Kebbi Poly sacks five teachers for allegedly befriending female students

    — 8th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, has dismissed five teachers from the Polytechnic Staff Academy Secondary School for allegedly befriending female students and collecting fees from some parents without remitting to the school. Briefing newsmen at the Council Chamber of the Polytechnic, the Rector, Muhammad Sani Aliyu, said a reported case…

  • PARLIAMENT FOR PEACE - EKWEREMADU

    Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace

    — 8th July 2018

    The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) was at the weekend inaugurated in the Maltese capital, Valetta, to promote cooperation and exchange of ideas and experiences on many national and international issues facing international peace. The first procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the Maltese Parliament, witnessed the emergence of Taulant…

  • MAKARFI

    2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

    — 8th July 2018

    Says APC’s misrule has made the campaign work of PDP easier Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election…

  • FASHOLA

    My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola

    — 8th July 2018

    [Continued from last week]   But your critics still point at your earlier comment that any serious government should be able to fix power in six months? I did not say so. I challenge anybody who said I said so to bring the tape. I have the tape, I remember what I said, and I…

Archive

