Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has completed a £4.5million (N2.2billion) Levante deal after passing medicals at the La Liga side.

Belgian side, KAA Gent decided to cash in this summer, instead of losing the 23-year-old for free next year.

Moses Simon narrowly missed out on the Super Eagles’ World Cup squad due to a thigh injury sustained in camp.

The Spanish football club announced Simon’s signing via Twitter on Monday.

“Welcome to #LevanteUD, @Simon27Moses,” Levanted tweeted.

The 23-year-old attacker has made 20 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut against Uganda on March 25, 2015.

He scored his first goal for Nigeria in an international friendly against Niger on September 8, 2015.