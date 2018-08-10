Moses Simon dazzles in Levante debut

Ahead of his official debut for La Liga outfit, Levante Moses Simon on Wednesday made an appearance for his new club as they claimed a 5-6 pre-season win over Albacete to lift the Campeones del trofeo.

Both teams were tied at 2-2 with Simon introduced 73 minutes into the game for his debut, when his team were trailing 1-2 and his introduction helped them claw their way back into the game.

He took his men on with ease and his passing range also impressed the fans of the club, with most of them expressing their delight over his performance on Twitter as monitored by Owngoalnigeria.com editorial team.

His first official game will be their opening La Liga game against Real Betis in two weeks time, and fans of the team are already warming up to the idea of their latest addition thrilling them.

Simon is not the only Nigerian at the club as they have also agreed a fee with Simon’s former club Gent for the transfer of his international teammate ‎Anderson Esiti.