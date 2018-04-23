The Sun News
Moses

Moses shines as Chelsea zooms into FA Cup final

— 23rd April 2018

Nigeria star, Victor Moses played all 90 minutes and was impressive for Chelsea who defeated Southampton 2-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea will face Manchester United in the final of the Cup on May 19, 2018.

The win was Chelsea’s sixth straight victory against Southampton in all competitions for the first time.
Second-half goals from Oliver Giroud and substitute Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea a chance of winning an eighth FA Cup crown.

Chelsea hit the cross bar twice in the opening six minutes of the first half with shots fromEden Hazard and Willian.

The Blues dominated the first half but failed to score from the chances they created.
After a goalless first half, the Blues made a bright start in the second half with Giroud scoring the opener after skipping past three defenders in a tight area in the 48th minute.
Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero was lucky not to have conceded a goal when he fumbled a ball which looked to have crossed the line after he was under pressure from Charlie Austin.

Austin came close to scoring the equalizer minutes later but he was denied by the upright.
Morata came on for Giroud in the 80th minute and the Spaniard scored Chelsea’s second goal with his first attempt on goal. The 24-year-old headed in Cesar Azpilicuelta’s cross in the 82nd minute.

He later squandered two clear-cut chances provided for him by Hazard in the 85th and 87th minutes.

