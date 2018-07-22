Moses returns to Chelsea 

Victor Moses is pleased to rejoin Chelsea for pre-season ahead of the forthcoming 2018/19 English Premier League season after featuring in Nigeria’s participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Moses played all Nigeria’s three Group D matches at the World Cup and scored one goal.

He posted a picture of himself alongside Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero on his Twitter handle, and stated: "Good to be back with the lads today🏿 #Chelsea #CFC," Moses tweeted.