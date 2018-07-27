Nigeria star, Victor Moses has resumed full training with the Chelsea first team ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

Chelsea have uploaded photos via social media confirming that their number fifteen has joined the rest of the group at Cobham, along with fellow World Cup participants César Azpilicueta, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rüdiger.

Moses was not in Chelsea’s 25-man traveling squad for the tour of Australia last Wednesday as he had not returned to work before Maurizio Sarri named the roster.

The Italian manager will certainly make an adjustment to Moses’s position in the new season as he is expected to lineup in a 4-3-3 system, meaning the Nigeria will play either as a right winger or right fullback, the latter looking unlikely as he has more offensive qualities.

With the Super Eagles dazzler back in training, he has come into contention to make the squad list for Saturday’s International Champions Cup match against Internazionale in Nice.

It will become clear whether Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are in the plans of manager Maurizio Sarri for the forthcoming season when the squad is announced as from tomorrow