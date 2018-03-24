The Sun News
24th March 2018 - Moses on target as Super Eagles stun hosts Poland
24th March 2018 - Onigbinde: I divorced My wife to Have long life
24th March 2018 - Jobs for ex-militants
24th March 2018 - Odibo Lizy 08025425206 [email protected]
24th March 2018 - Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor
24th March 2018 - Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta
24th March 2018 - Why I posed nude on my birthday
24th March 2018 - 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani
24th March 2018 - Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP
24th March 2018 - IPOB challenges court’s jurisdiction over trial of members
Home / Sports / Moses on target as Super Eagles stun hosts Poland

Moses on target as Super Eagles stun hosts Poland

— 24th March 2018

The Super Eagles pipped Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw in Friday’s pre-World Cup friendly.

Victor Moses’ second half penalty after he was fouled was enough to secure the win for the Super Eagles.

The game saw young Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho make his first start for the Super Eagles.

It was a game the Super Eagles failed to create clear scoring opportunities and mostly played on the back foot before their goal.

Robert Lewandoski had the game’s first big chance on eight minutes after sliding to meet a dangerous low cross and his effort came off the post with Uzoho well beaten.

The game was briefly stopped on 10 minutes following injury to Karol Linetty over a collision.

Poland were forced into an early substitution as Linetty could not continue and had to be replaced.

The Super Eagles won a free-kick in a good area on 34 minutes but Moses’ effort went over the wall but did not trouble Lukasz Fabianski in the Poland goal.

In the 40th minute, Odion Ighalo connected with Moses’ free-kick which went just wide off target.

Poland thought they had taken the lead after the ball looked to have crossed the line before Leon Balogun cleared. Replays showed that the had indeed crossed the line before Leon Balogun cleared but the officials did not give the hosts the goal.

A minute later Uzoho was called into action as he dived full length to parry Lewandowski’s long range goal bound free-kick away for a corner.

Poland should have opened the scoring in the 56th minute following brilliant interchange of passes but Uzoho, growing in confidence, stopped Lewandowski from close range.

The Super Eagles made their first change with Ahmed Musa replacing Iwobi in the second half.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 61st minute through Moses who converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled inside the box.

In the 66th minute, Poland almost equalised from a free-kick which narrowly went over the bar.

Poland went close again on 76 minutes but William Troost-Ekong made a superb block to deny the goal-bound strike.

The Eagles had a chance to double their lead on 83 minutes after good play from Moses inside the box only to see his cross blocked away for a corner.

And in the 92nd minute, Uzoho made a comfortable save from a corner kick.

