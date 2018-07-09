Moses misses Chelsea training 

Nigeria’s Victor Moses was missing in training as Chelsea began pre-season training.

The pacy midfielder was among the west London side that were excused from training due to their participation at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The squad resumed training on Saturday as well and they continued their preparations for the 2018-19 season on Sunday.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, David Luiz and Alvaro Morata were all pictured being put through their paces at sunny Cobham.

The squad, currently without their World Cup stars, were seen taking part in agility and stretching drills before making their way outside for further fitness checks.

Despite the arduous session and blazing conditions, the Chelsea players seemed in very high spirits as they got back down to business.

Chelsea begin their pre-season schedule with a fixture against Perth Glory on July 23 before they head off for the International Champions Cup.

Following their pre-season friendlies, the Stamford Bridge outfit then take on Manchester City in the Community Shield before beginning their Premier League campaign against Huddersfield on August 11