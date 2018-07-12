The Sun News
VICTOR MOSES

Moses eyes Chelsea captaincy

— 12th July 2018

Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Moses may likely be named as new Chelsea captain when the season finally kicks off in August.
Should the west London side offload some of her old legs, Moses stands a chance to replace Gary Cahill as the new skipper.
Football London.com had also revealed that Thibaut Courtois, William, Gary Cahill, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard might be shown the exit door.
Moses, who joined Chelsea six seasons ago, ranked among the experienced players at the club.

The player had also added African Cup of Nations, UEFA Europa league, EPL and the FA Cup to his caps. The former Liverpool, West-Ham United and Stoke City striker had featured in two FIFA World Cup finals and had since being a regular for the club since Antonio Conte’s appointment.
Latest

ANGLICAN DIOCESE

Killing of clerics: Anglican diocese to sanction members, clerics without PVC

— 12th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Following the wanton killing of clerics in some northern part of the country, by alleged Fulani hersdmen, Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese in Imo State has vowed to vote in a credible presidential candidate who will be sensitive to human lives, using their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC). The bishop of the diocese, Rt. Revd Chidi Collins…

  • OWIE

    Nigerians, including APC members must unite to send Buhari packing – Owie

    — 12th July 2018

    Senator Rowland Owie; erstwhile governorship candidate in Edo State and national leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is known for his blunt views on Nigerian democracy and an advocate of peace. He speaks on a number of national issues including the 2019 election, the anti-graft war and killings across the country.   What is…

  • VOTERS REGISTRATION

    PVC: INEC takes registration to banks, monasteries in Enugu

    — 12th July 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of the August 17, 2018 suspension of the continuous voters’ registration exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State has designed strategy to register special groups, especially those whose duties might not allow them go for registration. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Emeka Ononamadu, told Daily Sun in Enugu, yesterday, that…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH

    Ranching: Miyetti Allah expresses shock over South East govs’ decision

    — 12th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the South East, yesterday, expressed shock over the decision of the South East governor’s not to give any land in the zone for cattle ranching. South East Governors Forum had, last Sunday, after its meeting in Enugu, held that no land would be made…

  • NDDC

    NDDC: Reps give NPDC, others July deadline to remit funds

    — 12th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja House of Representatives has directed all oil companies that have defaulted in their contributions to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) up to the end of July 2018, to make all outstanding payments due to the commission. The affected oil companies are Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Midwestern Oil and Gas Company…

