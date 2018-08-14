– The Sun News
Moses confident of starting X1 against Arsenal

— 14th August 2018

Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses believes he’s working seriously hard to earn a starting shirt ahead of Chelsea’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Nigerian international who came on from the bench to replace Pedro in the Blues’ 3-0 whitewash of Huddersfield on Saturday, played an integral part under former manager, Antonio Conte.

READ ALSO Willian: I wouldn’t have stayed under Conte

Moses was part of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2018 World Cup where Nigeria crashed out in the group stages after losing 2-0 to Croatia, winning 2-0 to Iceland before losing 2-1 to Argentina.

The former Wigan star, who is expected to be on the starting lineup against Arsenal all things been equal, is of the opinion that new boss, Maurizio Sarri’s decision to keep him on the bench has given him more time to rest

