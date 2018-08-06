Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses has said that his side are “looking forward” to the season ahead under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Former Napoli boss Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, has began life in West London by bringing in midfielder Jorginho and goalkeeper Rob Green.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nigerian international Moses said that his teammates are excited about adapting to Sarri’s fresh style of play.

“We’re looking forward to it,” the 27-year-old said. “Obviously we have a new manager now, he’s got a new philosophy and we’re looking good in training. We just want to work hard together as a team and make sure we understand what he wants from us and do the best we can this season.

“Chelsea is a big club. It’s a club with a great history, we’ve won loads of big trophies, and we always want to do that.

“With the players we’ve got and ability that we’ve got, we just want to keep on working hard together to make the club great and keep doing well.”

Chelsea face Huddersfield Town in their opening Premier League fixture next weekend.