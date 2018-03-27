The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - 9 killed in Borno community fire
27th March 2018 - NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis
27th March 2018 - Moscow lambasts ‘Lying’ U.S. accusations over Skripal case
27th March 2018 - Media vital to development, says Gov. Ahmed
27th March 2018 - Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore
27th March 2018 - Lecturers, management clash over indefinite strike
27th March 2018 - UNICAL inaugurates $13m solar power project
27th March 2018 - No going back
27th March 2018 - UNIUYO don links coming of Jesus Christ to climate change
27th March 2018 - How phone thief killed ABU medical student
Home / World News / Moscow lambasts ‘Lying’ U.S. accusations over Skripal case

Moscow lambasts ‘Lying’ U.S. accusations over Skripal case

— 27th March 2018

Sputnik News

Earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump, ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, including 48 employees of the Russian Embassy and 12 people who have been assigned to the United Nations in New York.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington has once again directed false accusations at Russia, and that it threatens and attempts to turn everything upside-down.

“We are open to constructive work, we will continue it, but without a tough response to yesterday’s decision by the US authorities against our diplomatic missions, the current situation will not persist,” Ryabkov said.

“I would like to express the hope that, nevertheless, a healthy beginning, which I am sure remains in the approach to relations with Russia, at least among some responsible figures in the United States, will sooner or later prevail,” the deputy minister added.

The deputy minister noted that Russia was not abandoning the strategic stability talks with Washington.

“We need this dialogue, the presidents of our countries said about it in a telephone conversation a few days ago, we are not giving up this dialogue, we will hold it,” Ryabkov said.

Russia urges London to examine official materials instead of representing any statements made online by Russia nationals as Moscow’s official position, Russian Deputy Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The senior official slammed the recent remarks of UK Prime Minister Theresa May about more than 20 theories allegedly provided by Moscow in connection with the substance used in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury, stressing that the UK officials “continue to talk nonsense.”

“I would like to call on our colleagues in London who always boast that they are very accurate in their own wording and express themselves accordingly, stop ceaselessly surfing the Internet, reading newspapers, watching TV and reading any statement by any person with a Russian passport to represent it as Moscow’s official theory,” Ryabkov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on the US and UK embassies to send any non-public information that is being used as evidence in the Skripal case to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Recently, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that he had expressed strong objection over the US decision to expel Russian diplomats, adding that by this move the US destroyed what had left of bilateral relations.

A number of EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine announced Monday their decisions to expel about 100 Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow’s alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack in the UK city of Salisbury.

Sergei Skripal, a former military intelligence colonel who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 due to contact to what the UK experts say was a A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. Moscow’s request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected. Russia expelled UK diplomats in response and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

9 killed in Borno community fire

— 27th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Rann, Borno’s troubled town where Boko Haram recently killed aid workers, military and police personnel has been struck by fire incident. Sources said nine people might have died in the fire incident which occurred, at the weekend, at a camp for displaced victims of insurgency but the information did not get to…

  • NDLEA arrests AAU graduate with 762 Kg of Cannabis

    — 27th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a graduate of Geophysics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, with 82 bags of dried weeds that tested positive to be Cannabis Sativa, weighing 762 kgs. The illegal drug was discovered inside the ceiling of his house…

  • Media vital to development, says Gov. Ahmed

    — 27th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has disclosed that the mass media play critical role in development of the Country. The governor made this disclosure while receiving the delegation, International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee-led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Tonnie Iredia at the Government House, Ilorin….

  • Buhari signs instrument to avoid double taxation with Singapore

    — 27th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has signed instruments for the ratification of agreements between Nigeria and the government of Singapore fir the avoidance of double taxation. He has also, in similar vein, signed instruments on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland and to be Restituted to the Federal Republic…

  • Reservoirs impounded for water supply, others –FG

    — 27th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Federal Government has disclosed that the country has over 200 dams across the country, adding that the reservoirs are impounded for the purposes of water supply, irrigation, hydropower, flood control, fishery and tourism in line with global practices. The government further explained that each of the reservoir is expected to maintain…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share