The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Morocco severs ties with Iran
2nd May 2018 - Adamawa APC stakeholders rubbish ex-SGF Babachir’s ‘ranting’
2nd May 2018 - Why Buhari is good for workers
2nd May 2018 - South Korea: Kim to shut test site, unify time zones
2nd May 2018 - French govt. under fire after May Day chaos
2nd May 2018 - Researchers developing pill for breast cancer diagnosis
2nd May 2018 - 6 wedding guests electrocuted – Police
2nd May 2018 - Okorocha lauds Dana Air over launch of Owerri-Abuja operation
2nd May 2018 - Trump was misinformed about killings in Nigeria, says Buhari
2nd May 2018 - Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment
Home / World News / Morocco severs ties with Iran

Morocco severs ties with Iran

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

Morocco has severed diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran’s support for the Polisario Front, a Western Sahara independence movement, the Moroccan foreign minister said.

Morocco has claimed Western Sahara since colonial power Spain left in 1975.

But Polisario fought a guerrilla war for independence for the Sahrawi people until a UN-backed ceasefire in 1991, monitored by peacekeepers.

Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita accused Iran and its Lebanese Shi’ite ally, Hezbollah, of training and arming Polisario fighters via the Iranian embassy in Algeria.

“This month Hezbollah sent (surface-to-air) SAM9, SAM11 and Strela missiles to the Polisario with the connivance of Iran’s embassy in Algiers,” he told newsmen.

There was no immediate Iranian reaction to the Moroccan move or accusation. Iran has backed Polisario in the past.

Hezbollah denied in a statement that it was training and arming Polisario and said Morocco had taken its decision under “American, Israeli and Saudi pressure”.

Algeria, Morocco’s neighbour, hosts camps for people displaced by the conflict region and Polisario members but denies giving military aid to the group.

Bourita said he had just returned from Iran after informing it of Morocco’s decision to sever relations.

He said Rabat’s ambassador has already returned home and Iran’s Charge d’Affaires will be expelled on Tuesday with immediate effect.

The Western Sahara region has effectively been split by an earthen wall separating an area controlled by Morocco that it claims as its southern provinces and territory controlled by the Polisario, with a UN-mandated buffer zone between them.

Morocco also cut diplomatic ties with Shi’ite Iran in 2009 after accusing it of questioning Sunni rule in Bahrain, a Gulf Arab island that has a Shi’ite majority.

Diplomatic relations were restored in 2014, but they were never strong, with Rabat enjoying close ties with Tehran’s regional rival, Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BABCHIR APC ADAMAWA

Adamawa APC stakeholders rubbish ex-SGF Babachir’s ‘ranting’

— 2nd May 2018

BillyGraham Abel Yola Another set of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Adamawa State, led by the former Senate leader, Jonathan Zwingina, have refuted in strong terms statements credited to a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal. Lawal had been quoted as saying that the principle of…

  • Researchers developing pill for breast cancer diagnosis

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) are developing a pill that makes tumors light up when exposed to infrared light, and the concept has worked in mice. “It’s actually based on a failed drug,” said Greg Thurber, UM assistant professor of chemical engineering and biomedical engineering, in a news release posted on UM…

  • OKOROCHA DANA

    Okorocha lauds Dana Air over launch of Owerri-Abuja operation

    — 2nd May 2018

    Louis Ibah Governor Rochas Okorocha  of Imo State has commended Dana Air for introducing Owerri-Abuja-Owerri flights saying it had brought the needed succour to the people of Imo state who have had to pay more for less services on other airlines on the route.    Dana Air had, on Tuesday, commenced scheduled flight operations between the…

  • TRUMP MISINFORMED

    Trump was misinformed about killings in Nigeria, says Buhari

    — 2nd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC President Muhammadu Buhari has said that President Donald Trump of the United States of America was given wrong information on recent killings in Nigeria, describing those behind the report as ‘mischief-makers’. According to President Buhari, the information that Christians were being killed in Nigeria was untrue as similar incident that happened…

  • Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Nigerian Prisons Service has commenced recruitment for full time appointments. According to a post on their website, the recruitment exercise will run from April 30 and end on June 11. It read: The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share