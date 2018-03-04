The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Morocco outlines 2026 World Cup bid plans
4th March 2018 - Mourinho ‘plots summer move for Rakitic
4th March 2018 - Why nigeria’s sports is stagnant
4th March 2018 - Wicked: 12-yr-old girl chained for 4 years
4th March 2018 - Chinese vendors ‘exploiting’ African children removed from Taobao
4th March 2018 - Sex and abortion spots increase in Kaduna
4th March 2018 - Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar
4th March 2018 - How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding
4th March 2018 - ‘I was 12 when I married a 35-year-old’
4th March 2018 - Nigerian woman, 51, remanded in prison in Ireland for forwarding sensitive WhatsApp message
Home / Sports / Morocco outlines 2026 World Cup bid plans

Morocco outlines 2026 World Cup bid plans

— 4th March 2018

Morocco will emphasise its compact nature and “sweet spot location” when it submits its 2026 World Cup bid book to Fifa later this month.

The North African nation is the only rival to a joint bid from Canada/Mexico/United States for the expanded 48-team finals.

Football’s world governing body must receive the bid books by 16 March.

Morocco is making a fifth bid to host the World Cup, having failed to land the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions.  In contrast to the joint bid from the Americas, Morocco is keen to emphasise that the maximum internal flying time for any team will be around 75 minutes.

Moroccan authorities believe that this will benefit both players and fans.

They also believe the fact that Morocco’s Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) time zone will be attractive to the critical European audience and to sponsors.

European football fans will have to stay up late to watch some games should the tournament be played in the Americas.

“Beyond profitability, Morocco’s sweet spot location will allow all European fans to watch World Cup games in decent and premium hours,” states an information document provided by the Moroccan bid team.  Morocco hopes this proximity to Europe can counter the greater revenues that the triple bid is expected to generate, with the United States boasting vast stadiums.  Morocco has selected 12 host cities, including the capital Rabat, tourism centres Marrakech and Fes, as well as Casablanca and Tanger.

The other venues are Agadir, El Jadida, Meknes, Nador, Oujda, Ouarzazate and Tetouan.

The country will also highlight its ecological element, claiming that the ‘’environmental impact of a 48-team World Cup is expected to be lower than (the two) previous 32-team World Cups.”

Since none of the bidding nations are eligible to vote, Morocco will need to win 104 votes when the decision on who will host the 2026 finals is made in Russia on 13 June.

The country is riding a footballing wave at the moment, having qualified for its first World Cup in 20 years last November – the same month that local side Wydad Casablanca were named African champions.

Earlier this year, Morocco both hosted and won the African Nations Championship, a tournament – popularly known as CHAN – for African footballers who play in their own domestic leagues.

Africa has hosted the World Cup once before, in 2010, while Mexico and the United States are hoping to stage the finals for a third and second time respectively.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wicked: 12-yr-old girl chained for 4 years

— 4th March 2018

Tortured, disfigured, made to brush teeth with stones  Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki  Freedom has come for 12-year-old Faith Nwanja, who passed through a dehumanizing ordeal for four years in the hands of a relative. The disfigured girl, a native of Okofia community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was rescued through the facilitation…

  • Chinese vendors ‘exploiting’ African children removed from Taobao

    — 4th March 2018

    Chinese online shopping platform, Taobao, has removed controversial vendors offering personalised video and photo ads featuring African children, following an outcry about exploitation. Customers could pay for ads with young African children shouting out promotional messages in Chinese. This quickly sparked concerns over taste, parental consent and what these children were being paid. Alibaba, which…

  • Sex and abortion spots increase in Kaduna

    — 4th March 2018

    …A bottle of soft drink costs N10,000 in the area Noah Ebije, Kaduna Founder of Pro-life Plus, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mr. Sonny Pat Natson, has expressed concern over the rising number of commercial sex spots and clubs where ladies go to obtain abortion services in Kaduna metropolis.  Pro-Life is specialized in the crusade against…

  • Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar

    — 4th March 2018

    When the Oscar winners are announced this weekend, it won’t only be Hollywood superstars who will be waiting anxiously. There will also be eight graduates from a film college in Kenya nervously awaiting the results. These graduates of the Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) in Nairobi were part of the team making a movie nominated…

  • How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding

    — 4th March 2018

    MATTHEW DIKE Tears have not ceased to flow from the eyes of the children of Mrs Vero German, since mid-February, each time her name came up in discussion amongst her near kin. The reason is that February was a day Vero, aged 47, and her husband of 20 years, Owhonigha German, had set aside to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share