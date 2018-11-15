NAN

Morocco on Thursday inaugurated Africa’s fastest train, which will halve travelling time between the commercial andindustrial hubs of Casablanca and Tangier.

After seven years of work on the high-speed railway line, King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron boarded the train for the inaugural trip from Tangier to the capital Rabat.

The train, which was tested at a speed of 357 km (222 miles) per hour, is planned to run at 320 km (198 miles) per hour.

It is about twice as fast as South Africa’s high-speed Gautrain linking Johannesburg’s international airport to the city’s financial district Sandton.

The high-speed line was completed at a total cost of 22.9 billion dirhams (2.4 billion dollars), according to state news agency MAP.

Transport officials were not immediately available for comment.

Morocco bought 12 double-decker high-speed-trains from French group Alstom that will be operated by state-owned railway ONCF which expects six million passengers on the new train service annually.

Officials have said the project will boost growth in Tangier and help attract more investments to northern Morocco where one of Africa’s largest ports is located.

But critics perceive the project as symbolising a two-speed Morocco further accentuating disparities between territories as vast regions in the south and key cities such as Agadir remain without a basic train service.

A train derailment in October, near Kenitra 15 km (10 miles) north of Rabat, which killed seven people and injured 125 others, triggered calls for a better allocation of resources by giving priority to improving safety, infrastructure, as well as punctuality of basic railway services.