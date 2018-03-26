The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Moringa? It’s big money for farmers, investors
26th March 2018 - Fish production’ll reduce malnutrition, FG assures
26th March 2018 - How to make millions from a digital photography business
26th March 2018 - PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues
26th March 2018 - Flare Gas Recovery: Powergas, ETEFA partner to reduce transport cost
26th March 2018 - Maritime sector has capacity to catalyse economic growth –Peterside
26th March 2018 - Gladiators at war over sea protection levy
26th March 2018 - Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA
26th March 2018 - How local airlines’ audit can boost passenger confidence
26th March 2018 - Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour
Home / Business / Moringa? It’s big money for farmers, investors

Moringa? It’s big money for farmers, investors

— 26th March 2018

Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331

Moringa  farming has continued flourishing and creating enormous benefits for mankind. It is a plant said to have huge potential to boost farmer’s income, develop any nation’s economy and generate employment.

Although Nigeria’s soil is good for this amazing cash crop, its full potential is yet to be tapped into by farmers in the country. But many farmers who seize opportunities it offers, earn a living from it.

Moringa is known everywhere for it’s medicinal uses. It is regarded as the tree of life. The medicinal benefit of this tree makes it superior to other trees. Both the seeds and leaves are useful. The seeds and leaves are money!

Investors or intending farmers can make good money from the sale of Moringa seedlings, Moringa oil, Moringa tea, Moringa capsules, Moringa powder, are among the many formula.

Moringa farming business is not like any other annual crops farming such as maize, rice or beans. Though, moringa products are highly expensive and it takes comparatively little investment to set up a moringa farm.

One good thing about the crop, for instance, if one set up moringa plantation, he will continue making money from it yearly. Most times 3 months after planting. Moringa leaves can be harvested after 90 days of planting.

Due to its economic, medicinal and health benefits, the demand is huge in USA, China, Vietnam, India and other European countries.

Daily Sun learnt that Chinese, Indians, Veitnamese and South Korea companies are all over Lagos looking for Moringa seeds, as a bag of moringa seed costs N150,000 to N170,000 depending on the weights. In Kano state, the Chinese usually pay a moringa farmers in advance far ahead of the harvesting period.

In Zamfara alone, a trader in moringa seeds rakes in N6 million every year because the seed has more monetary value than the leaves with a kilo of it sold for N1,800 to N2,000.

During the raining season, farmers can harvest at least three times a season, depending on the size of the farm.  With less effort, a small size of land can accommodate many stems that can within a short period grow and produce the seeds that can be used for export, where they are processed for both consumption and value addition.

The crop is being used by pharmaceutical, perfumery, trado-medical practitioners, and food industries as its leaves and other parts are useful as medicine for treatment of ailments.

Looking at the in-depth health benefits of Moringa leaves, stem, root, and seeds, scientific studies have shown that it contains specific antioxidants and health promoting ingredients that offer palliatives to malnutrition, hunger and diseases. The early leaves are edible and are commonly cooked and eaten like spinach or used to make soups and salads.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the Deputy Managing Director of Peniel Gerar International Limited, a seed company, Ojiefoh Enahoro Martins, said farmers can always get good seeds from existing farms, advising that seed selection is a major key factor one must take very serious as a new farmer or investor.

He said Oyo, Benue and Edo states have more of moringa and farmers could get good seeds in these states. He said moringa has short term maturation period, which makes it more advantageous for investors, unlike other tree crops like  cashew and cocoa.

Said he: “I will advice farmers and investors  to embrace moringa farming as a business because  the demand keep increasing on daily basis. Moringa  is a friendly crop and very easy to  manage. In 2017, I ran out of supply, I traveled  to over 6 states looking for moringa for my foreign buyers.”

He added: “Recently,  some communities in plateau state  embrace  moringa in large scale. It does not cost anything to go into Moringa farming. All you have to know and need is to get a land may be an hectare, get the right seeds, get a good flat land and there is no fixed  price for seeds but i sell at N200 per nurse seedlings, understand  the early management  process, protect your  farm from domestic animals like goats and  Rams. Cows and goats are the major setback  in moringa farming.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Moringa? It’s big money for farmers, investors

— 26th March 2018

Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 Moringa  farming has continued flourishing and creating enormous benefits for mankind. It is a plant said to have huge potential to boost farmer’s income, develop any nation’s economy and generate employment. Although Nigeria’s soil is good for this amazing cash crop, its full potential is yet to be tapped into by farmers…

  • Fish production’ll reduce malnutrition, FG assures

    — 26th March 2018

    Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development- Senator Haineken Lokpobiri, has said that the current administration is collaborating with the WorldFish, an international organisation to develop fish farming and aquaculture through research in the country. The Minister who disclosed this in Abuja at the stakeholders’ workshop on the World Fish Nigeria Research Programme, said…

  • How to make millions from a digital photography business

    — 26th March 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji; [email protected],+234 8032715118 A digital photography business is one which involves the commercial taking of pictures and photo shots for different people. Such shots could include passport photos, full length photos and portraits among others. This business as an SME business is especially suitable for people seeking part time income such as students, workers who…

  • PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues

    — 26th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Nigeria’s inability to attract fresh investment in the oil and gas sector or expand existing ones has left the country in a precarious situation. So far, there are strong medications that the loss for Nigeria has also become the gain of other countries, including, Ghana, Gabon and Angola, which have become new frontiers…

  • Flare Gas Recovery: Powergas, ETEFA partner to reduce transport cost

    — 26th March 2018

    Worried by the rising cost of transportation in the country, which gulps about 40 percent of workers salary,  Powergas Nigeria and ETEFA have unveiled plans to bring succor to members of the motoring public. Addressing a joint media briefing in Lagos at the weekend, on its ‘‘Strategic Alliance for Flare Gas Recovery in Nigeria’’ with…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share