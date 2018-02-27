The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero
27th February 2018 - Why African leaders disobey political prophecies
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019
27th February 2018 - Checking underage voting
27th February 2018 - I don’t believe in gender equality –Obiakalusi, marriage counsellor
27th February 2018 - Weak public procurement breeds corruption
27th February 2018 - 2019: President Nigeria needs
27th February 2018 - Pathetic
27th February 2018 - Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility
27th February 2018 - Journalist moves to sell Africa to the world
Home / Opinion / Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero

Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero

— 27th February 2018

Emmanuel Onwubiko

ZIMBABWEAN’S political horizon has a striking resemblance to that of Nigeria in the sense that there are individuals who by merit ought to have become President of their nations respectively at different epochs but never emerged due to centripetal and centrifugal political forces at play. Kenya has same scenario. 

The Kenyan opposition figure, Raila Odinga, recently made himself President after he was allegedly rigged out of another Presidential race by Uhuru Kenyatta, the scion of the Jomo Kenyatta political leadership.

In Nigeria, Sir Obafemi Awolowo, who for a long time was the political leader of the Yoruba race in Western Nigeria, could not become the Nigerian President even when he worked, dreamt and played active politics all his life to attain this lofty height but died without achieving the dream. Awolowo is reputedly the only Nigerian political force who successfully administered free and qualitative education to his people whilst holding elective office as the Premier of Western Region. Awolowo was the man who first introduced a television station that later metamorphosed into Nigerian Television Authority. Awolowo’s Tribune newspaper is a monumental media institution in Nigeria.  Chief Obafemi Awolowo is generally referred to by some political historians as the best President that Nigeria never had. He was urbane, educated and cerebral. 

In the Southern African nation of Zimbabwe, there is also a man who worked and rose through the ranks as a unionist and contested to become the President of Zimbabwe but was rigged out in his last attempt in 2008. That man who can be called the best President that Zimbabwe never had is Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai who died in a South African hospital on Valentine’s Day. He was urbane, sophisticated, well-travelled and cerebral. 

An online news blog News24.com has only but beautiful words on this great statesman as one of the few rare men out of Africa who gave his best to salvage his nation from the oppressive hold of the then dictator, Robert Mugabe.  Born in 1952 to a bricklayer father in drought-prone Buhera, in the southeast of Zimbabwe, Tsvangirai prematurely ended his studies at Gokomere Mission to support his siblings.  The eldest of nine children, Tsvangirai worked at a textile mill in Mutare in the country’s east, and later joined a nickel mine in Bindura, a town in the north.

After Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980, Tsvangirai became branch chairperson of the National Mine Workers Union, rising through the ranks to become secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in 1988.  Under his leadership, the labour federation challenged economic policies and a lack of democracy in the 1990s in Zimbabwe, so wrote historians.

As reported then, during the well-co-ordinated and crippling national strikes he led, workers staged street protests against meager salaries, rising inflation, rampant corruption and deepening poverty. He relinquished that post, however, when he formed the Movement for Democratic Change in 1999.  Another commentator in Southern Africa wrote that: “The life and times of Morgan Tsvangirai remains one of the most intriguing and inspiring personal stories of our generation.”

The writer said his courage and tenacity brought the unprecedented advent of open opposition and defiance against the once feared Robert Mugabe regime. 

Indeed, this fast-talking former Union leader, Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai, stood firm at a time when no one else could dare to do so. 

“He personally paid the price of sacrifice for Zimbabwe to be where it is today. Inspired by his courage and rare charisma, thousands of our young people gave up everything (including life and limb) to follow this man and support his vision for a more democratic and peaceful Zimbabwe based on multiparty democracy.”

Political commentators say that Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai’s most illustrious contribution to Zimbabwe was when he gave his 2008 victory for the sake of peace and stability of this great and beloved nation.  According to media reports, the opposition leader who actually won the election but was denied said he would not walk to power over the heads and dead bodies of his supporters. 

“He said they would rather rule illegally than destroy this baby. His rarity is rare, indeed. He has contributed to the peace and stability of this country in many and more ways than our bare and shortsighted eyes can see at the moment.”

A year earlier, in 1998, Tsvangirai became chairman of the National Constitutional Assembly, a position largely seen as recognition for his leadership. His meteoric rise in his political career had been steady, as he became a household name and a symbol of resistance in Zimbabwe with considerable global media focus.

“When hired men unsuccessfully tried to throw him from the 9th floor of his Chester House office in central Harare, the capital, in December 1998, Zimbabwean workers spontaneously downed their tools.”

This man was a powerful public speaker, and had six children with his late wife, Susan, who died in a 2009 car accident. The tabloid reported that his social life at a time posed significant drawbacks to his rising political profile. 

“But his personal life had become a source of some embarrassment for the political leader. In September 2013, he wedded businesswoman, Elizabeth Macheka, 36, but did not sign the legal marriage register due to a legal challenge filed against their union by the PM’s ex-lover, Locardia Karimatsenga.”

The media recounted that erstwhilst Zimbawean President Robert Mugabe, who stepped down in November last year, had campaigned against Tsvangirai’s alleged “immorality”, saying he was not fit to be president.

However, those who should know said that his relentless push for democratic change won Tsvangirai several awards, including an honorary doctorate of Laws from Pai Chai University in South Korea and Solidar Silver Rose award.

Tsvangirai emerged as a powerful public speaker and opposition leader, organizing protests to try to push Mugabe out. Throughout his life, he was jailed several times, charged with treason, and labelled a traitor by Mugabe supporters.

His illustrious democratic credentials are well documented.Specifically, reports have it that in 2008 presidential elections, Tsvangirai was the main challenger to Mugabe and the longtime president’s ZANU-PF party.

Tsvangirai secured 47 percent of the vote in the first round, compared to Mugabe’s 43 percent. But because his victory fell short of the threshold needed to avoid a second round, a runoff was organized.

This fallen African democratic hero has left formidable footprints on the sands of time. He came; he saw and he conquered even without enjoying the political fruits of his labour, his position in the political annals of the African continent is already written in gold. Rest in Peace, great hero of Africa. 

Onwubiko is the Head of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: President Nigeria needs

— 27th February 2018

Louis C. Maxwell  As the general election of 2019 draws near, politicians have started positioning themselves for victory at various levels. Self-imposed political analysts have also started inundating us with tales about the qualities of aspirants they feel should be voted into office, more often than not, for personal aggrandisement.  It is also a season…

  • FG plans carrot-stick approach to end human trafficking

    — 27th February 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Senate President, Bukola Saraki, disclosed yesterday that the Federal Government will adopt the carrot-stick approach to curb illegal migration and human trafficking in the country. He stated this at the Senate Roundtable on Migration and Human Trafficking held in Benin City, capital of Edo State, yesterday. “I must stress, however, that this…

  • How I killed 3 of my church members -Pastor

    — 27th February 2018

    •Remanded in custody Tony John, Port Harcourt A chief magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded Pastor Chidebere Okoroafor, founder of Altar of Solution Church, in prison for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old pregnant woman and two others. The 32-year-old pastor, who was paraded at the police headquarters at the weekend in Port…

  • DSS negotiates with Boko Haram

    — 27th February 2018

    •How talks with 2 factions led to release of UNIMAID lecturers, women •Why rescue took long –Buhari  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and eight months for the 10 women abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in the North East…

  • Presidency makes U-turn on Boko Haram defeat

    — 27th February 2018

    Contrary to its earlier claim at different time that Boko Haram has been “technically decimated” and “completely defeated” the Presidency has admitted that the war against the dreaded insurgency was not over. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who gave the verdict when he appeared on a Lagos-based television…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share