The issue of restructuring does not need to be politicized. What is required is logical is to be logical in everything we do. That is the reason we do not always find solutions to common problems. The foundation of Nigeria was corrupted by the military in favour of the North, and this has made them lazy.

They no longer bother to think on ways of developing their own part of the country.

They just appropriate the oil revenue of the country as well as take the lion share of the collections from value added tax. This country must be re-structured. Simplicita.

► Romanus Ndehigwo, Ota, Ogun State.