Chinenye Anuforo
Nigerian travellers are forward-thinking and ready to embrace new technologies more readily than their counterparts from Europe and other parts of the world. This was a major finding of the 2018 Global Digital Traveller Research, an independent global travel study conducted by Travelport, the world’s leading global commerce platform.
The 2018 survey, which covered 16,200 respondents from 25 countries including Nigeria, showed that Nigerian
travellers are digital-savvy, mobile native and ready to embrace new technology for a seamless travel experience.
Nigeria ranked 5th globally in the Digital Traveller Rankings, ahead of all the European and North American
countries surveyed. For instance, Nigerian travellers are heavily reliant on their mobile phones. 85 per cent of travellers in Nigeria were shown in the study to use their smart phones when researching their trips, and 78 per cent use their phones to make bookings.
More than half of all travellers (66 per cent) also said they would be lost without their smart phones, and 74% worry about their technology failing, or their phones running out of battery power.
According to the report, not only are Nigerian travellers becoming more digitally savvy, they are actually now more discerning. 76% of them think that digital boarding passes make travel much easier, while 68% avoid hotels that charge for Wi-Fi. Clearly free Wi-Fi has gone from a marketing opportunity to an expected necessity for most travellers.
When it comes to payments, a large number (72%) of travellers in Nigeria have used a digital wallet or payment app (e.g. Apple Pay, Alipay, etc.) at some point while travelling, while 31% use them all the time.
The report shows that review sites such as TripAdvisor tend to have a big influence on Nigerian travellers (81%), with 55% of respondents saying that it actually has the greatest influence over their travel choices. For travel research, 82% of the respondents rely on videos and photos posted by friends on social media.
