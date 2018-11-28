Chinenye Anuforo

Nigerian travellers are forward-thinking and ready to embrace new technologies more readily than their counterparts from Europe and other parts of the world. This was a major finding of the 2018 Global Digital Traveller Research, an independent global travel study conducted by Travelport, the world’s leading global commerce platform.

The 2018 survey, which covered 16,200 respondents from 25 countries including Nigeria, showed that Nigerian

travellers are digital-savvy, mobile native and ready to embrace new technology for a seamless travel experience.

Nigeria ranked 5th globally in the Digital Traveller Rankings, ahead of all the European and North American

countries surveyed. For instance, Nigerian travellers are heavily reliant on their mobile phones. 85 per cent of travellers in Nigeria were shown in the study to use their smart phones when researching their trips, and 78 per cent use their phones to make bookings.

READ ALSO: $25bn Afreximbank-AU intra-African trade fair oversubscribed

More than half of all travellers (66 per cent) also said they would be lost without their smart phones, and 74% worry about their technology failing, or their phones running out of battery power.

Nigerian travellers were the most likely of those surveyed to want to share their biometrics, to facilitate a better

travel experience. Flight related mobile apps have also become a critical feature for Nigerian travellers. They use multiple apps (an average of 13.6) when researching and booking a trip.

These apps are used to search and book flights (82%), for flight alerts (75%) and for mobile check-ins (74%). Almost half of all travellers (46%) would prefer to see their trip itinerary (flights, hotels, trains, etc.) in one place, while 38% report that they find it un- satisfying to book everything separately.

45% prefer to check-in to a hotel via a mobile app. This demonstrates a clear appetite to work with travel providers which can offer a consolidated digital experience.