More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, has promised that the police would restore sanity in Benue, insisting that the problem between farmers and herdsmen in the state was not insurmountable.

Habila, who made the promise while deploying more mobile policemen to some troubled areas of Benue on Friday, urged the policemen to be good ambassadors of the Police Force in the discharge of their duty.

He warned against accidental discharge by the policemen, even as he urged them to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people they have been deployed to protect.

“Don’t drink where they drink and don’t smoke where they smoke. If there are challenges, the helicopter will come to your rescue. Don’t go after their wives. Their children must also be protected. Don’t go and chase the villagers away,” Habila warned.

While assuring the policemen that he would always be in the field with them, the DIG who noted that the IGP Ibrahim Idris had drafted him to Benue on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari promised to ensure the success of the assignment.

Habila who also stated that the police would work in collaboration with all other security organizations said, “we are going to be operating with no boundary as we will be seen in Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, and possibly Kogi if need be.”

He disclosed that 10 units of Tactical Mobile Police Force, a unit of counter terrorism, intelligence platform unit, as well as monitoring and investigative unit, were already on ground in Benue.