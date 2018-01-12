The Sun News
More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

— 12th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, has promised that the police would restore sanity in Benue, insisting that the problem between farmers and herdsmen in the state was not insurmountable.

Habila, who made the promise while deploying more mobile policemen to some troubled areas of Benue on Friday, urged the policemen to be good ambassadors of the Police Force in the discharge of their duty.

He warned against accidental discharge by the policemen, even as he urged them to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people they have been deployed to protect.

“Don’t drink where they drink and don’t smoke where they smoke. If there are challenges, the helicopter will come to your rescue. Don’t go after their wives. Their children must also be protected. Don’t go and chase the villagers away,” Habila warned.

While assuring the policemen that he would always be in the field with them, the DIG who noted that the IGP Ibrahim Idris had drafted him to Benue on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari promised to ensure the success of the assignment.

Habila who also stated that the police would work in collaboration with all other security organizations said, “we are going to be operating with no boundary as we will be seen in Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, and possibly Kogi if need be.”

He disclosed that 10 units of Tactical Mobile Police Force, a unit of counter terrorism, intelligence platform unit, as well as monitoring and investigative unit, were already on ground in Benue.

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th January 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Reply

    They are criminal mercenaries of Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- annihilate them, burn them down, erase them on your God given native land. God Is With Us!!!

More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

— 12th January 2018

More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

— 12th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, has promised that the police would restore sanity in Benue, insisting that the problem between farmers and herdsmen in the state was not insurmountable. Habila, who made the promise while deploying more mobile policemen to some troubled areas of Benue on…

  • Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency

    — 12th January 2018

    JulianaTaiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that Yusuf Buhari, who was was involved in a motorbike accident that resulted in head injury and broken limp, will soon be discharged. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Yusuf, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on December 26,…

  • Arrested militant leader killed in gun battle in Bayelsa

    — 12th January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The arrested militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, has been killed in a gun battle while trying to escape. According to the military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Karowei after his arrest confessed to several crimes in Ekeremor and Burutu local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states respectively. He…

  • Facebook plans major changes to news feed

    — 12th January 2018

    Facebook is to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent.

  • Nigeria ended 2017 with 101,695 domain names

    — 12th January 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) said on Friday that 101,695 domain names existed in the country’s domain registry as at 2017, up from 76,907 names recorded in 2016. The President of NIRA, Mr. Sunday Folayan, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on…

