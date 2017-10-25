More American doctors arrive Kebbi to provide medicare

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Another set of medical doctors from United State of America have arrived in Kebbi State to render free medical services to people of the state.

The state government had been collaborating with doctors from the North American country to provide free medicare for the sick in the state.

While flagging off the programme, on Wednesday, at the Kalgo Modern Hospital, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu Abaubakar, said that the programme was part of the his campaigned promises to the people. The governor was accompanied to the event by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige

Governor Bagudu also explained that the doctors would performed free surgery to patients with critical ailments, adding that they were targeting more than one thousand patients with different cases.

Governor Bagudu also said the doctors would spend three weeks in the state, while the exercise would cover both the people of Kebbi State and Niger Republic and some parts of the country.

According to him, “This is their second time of doing this. We have organised this last year which helped a lot of the people who have no means of going to the hospital. The state government is ready to support the health sector in order to cope with the people with health case or disease,” he said.

In his remarked, Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Mohammed Kambaza, thanked the governor for supporting the less-privileged and saving the lives of the citizens.

Kambaza explained further that a lot had been done in the health sector most especially in terms of maternal health mortality and free medical treatment including the eye free medical test.