Alvaro Morata has agreed to return to Italian football with AC Milan after just one year at Chelsea, according to a report.

The 25-year-old is said to have been warned that his playing time will be limited at Stamford Bridge next season as a new striker has been lined up.

After managing just 11 goals in his maiden Premier League campaign, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio alleges that the Spain international has accepted that his short spell in West London is close to an end.

Morata has verbally agreed terms with Milan, it is claimed, and talks between Chelsea and the Serie A side over a fee are now ongoing.

The Blues are said to be looking to recoup a large part of the £58m splashed out to sign the striker from Real Madrid last summer, with Gonzalo Higuain potentially coming in as a direct replacement.