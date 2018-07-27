– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
27th July 2018 - How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais
27th July 2018 - Morata agrees Milan move
27th July 2018 - Ronaldo set to make Serie A debut 
27th July 2018 - Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature
27th July 2018 - Moses returns to Chelsea training
27th July 2018 - Kwesé TV to air live Whyte, Parker bout
27th July 2018 - Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage
27th July 2018 - Ferguson recovers from brain damage
27th July 2018 - Rob Green pens Chelsea deal
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Morata agrees Milan move
Morata

Morata agrees Milan move

— 27th July 2018

Alvaro Morata has agreed to return to Italian football with AC Milan after just one year at Chelsea, according to a report.
The 25-year-old is said to have been warned that his playing time will be limited at Stamford Bridge next season as a new striker has been lined up.

After managing just 11 goals in his maiden Premier League campaign, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio alleges that the Spain international has accepted that his short spell in West London is close to an end.

READ ALSO Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election

Morata has verbally agreed terms with Milan, it is claimed, and talks between Chelsea and the Serie A side over a fee are now ongoing.

The Blues are said to be looking to recoup a large part of the £58m splashed out to sign the striker from Real Madrid last summer, with Gonzalo Higuain potentially coming in as a direct replacement.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARYAM UWAIS

How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais

— 27th July 2018

Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. Aderonke Bello, Abuja Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently…

  • Literature

    Obosi monarch, 10 others longlisted for 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature

    — 27th July 2018

    Henry Akubuiro The Igwe of Obosi, Eze Chidubem Iweka III, is one of the eleven Nigerian playwrights longlisted for the 2018 Nigeria NLNG Prize for Literature worth $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in prize money. The 2018 longlist, announced today, in Lagos, by the Advisory Board for the Prize, led by Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo,…

  • SENATOR DINO MELAYE

    Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

    — 27th July 2018

    • Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja. READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/ Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said…

  • POLICE INTERROGATORS

    Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

    — 27th July 2018

    Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery…

  • POLITICAL MACHINERY

    APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole

    — 27th July 2018

    “We will not be distracted. We’ll talk to those who have genuine grievances, but, we will not negotiate with political machinery.” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it will not negotiate with political machinery masquerading as members of the party, who defected to other political parties in the National Assembly….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share