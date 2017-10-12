The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Monkeypox: Deadline vaccines imported from Iran, MASSOB alleges

Monkeypox: Deadline vaccines imported from Iran, MASSOB alleges

— 12th October 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Thursday, condemned in strong terms, the alleged forceful administration of Monkey Pox vaccine in some parts of South East especially in Anambra State which caused pandemonium in the region.

This was even as it alleged that the substance was imported from Iran with the aim of subtly annihilating the people of the region who are agitating for Biafra republic.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB warned the military to be mindful of their activities in the South East and South-South region.

The statement partly read: “MASSOB through our intelligence agency have confirmed that the source of the immunization drugs were brought from Iran without the due process of clearing of imported goods, our intelligence report also proved that NAFDAC was sidelined before administration of the killer poison.

“Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) condemn the forceful immunization and administration of unknown drugs to Biafra children by medical personnel of Nigeria Army which led to the unconfirmed death of about three children in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra state.

“We see this camouflaged medical humanitarian service of Nigeria Army as another dimensional step to cause annihilation of the people of Biafra. This Nigeria military annihilation exercise can be described as “Operation Python Death.

“The unfortunate incident at Ozubulu that snowballed into “Oso Abiola (Safety Run) has opened the eyes of Igbo doubting Thomases that Buhari led Hausa Fulani Islamic agenda against the Christian dominated Biafra land is real.

“The poisonous substance administered in Ozubulu is outrightly different from the medical drugs administered in Nkwegwu, Isukwuato and Mbaise. This is a biological warfare waged against our people by Nigeria state.

“The level of hatred President Buhari and his kinsmen displayed using the instruments of Nigeria state and primitive services of the security agents against the people of Biafra because of the emergence of Biafra can lead them to indescribable acts that will reduce our intimidating population.

“MASSOB wonder why an establishment geared towards total and open extra judicial killings of armless and non violent Biafrans, intimidating Igbo leadership, terrorising our people and villages through their Fulani herdsmen and subjecting our economic fortunes to nothingness will suddenly avail themselves as our medical and humanitarian Messiahs?

“MASSOB also wish to reaffirmed our unshaken believe and resolute consistency on the actualization and restoration of ancient kingdom of Biafra through non violent means.

“Hausa Fulani frustrating and intimidating approach towards Biafra revolutionary struggle will never deter our self determination movement to freedom” the statement concluded.

1 Comment

  1. Mercy 12th October 2017 at 5:20 pm
    It beggars belief that the Nigerian army who cannot defeat Boko Haram has time to turn humanitarian workers and in no other place than SE where they had recently murdered so many people. Where on earth is the minister for Health, he should be held accountable and should be making a statement now. The journalists should contact him immediately to comment.
    SE is not known to be one of the arears in Nigeria that suffer repeated outbreaks of diseases or ill health, why did the army not start in the north where the outbreak started. SE also has more than enough medical and nursing staff who should take delivery of the vaccines if indeed needed, ensure that they follow procedures which should include obtaining a signed consent from the wards’ parents or careers before administering the inoculations.
    If indeed any children died or are harmed as a result of being inoculated, the parents should make sure they obtain autopsy report with which to sue the army. I am sure their legal fees can be crowd-funded.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

