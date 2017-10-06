MONKEY POX: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Health officials from the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health are combing surrounding communities in Yenagoa, the state capital to locate persons already struck by the Monkey Pox virus.

Investigations revealed that the decision to comb communities in the suburb of Yenagoa became imperative when someone with symptoms of the virus was discovered in Famge Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ebitimula Etebu had urged Bayelsans not to stigmatize those hit by the virus as it would encourage them to hide and refused to come for treatment.

At the isolation facility, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital[ NDUTH], Okolobiri, where those already down with the virus are treated, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee and Deputy Chief Medical Director, Dr Johnbull Jombo who said the Chief Medical Director has been summoned to Yenagoa to address a press conference, confirmed that health officials are going round communities near Yenagoa to ensure those down with the virus are brought to the hospital.