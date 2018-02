Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna state has alleged that a monkey swallowed N70 million from the farm of senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Sani’s sarcastic statement follows the removal of Adamu as chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum.

Adamu was sacked Wednesday as chairman of the the group following claims that he embezzled funds of the forum.

Adamu is one of the lawmakers opposing the recent reordering of the election sequence by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Details later