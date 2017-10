From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A monkey pox patient has committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching University,Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased was one of the patients being managed at the isolation facility at the NDUTH and was about to be discharged before he committed suicide.

A statement from the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu said the medical history of the deceased did not suggest mental illness or traces of depression.

He declared that his death has nothing to do with the monkey pox virus.

Details later