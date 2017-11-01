The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert
1st November 2017 - JUST IN: Finally, DSS brings Sambo Dasuki to court
1st November 2017 - Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations
1st November 2017 - Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa
1st November 2017 - Concerns mount over Ekwueme’s health
1st November 2017 - 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 
1st November 2017 - Queen of Netherlands visits Ambode, lauds Lagos govt.’s health policy
1st November 2017 - Kalu condoles Danjuma Goje on wife’s death
1st November 2017 - Hamas hands over Egypt border crossing to Palestinian Authority
1st November 2017 - Shinzo Ab reelected Japanese PM
Home / National / Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

— 1st November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi

 The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against  monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State.

The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Uthman Kambasa confirmed this, on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen on proactive measure put in place by state government on the killer’s disease.

    Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hajia Halima Dikko, the commissioner disclosed that all health workers in the state have been mobilised to sensitise people of the state on the new outbreak of the virus.

   He said: ” We have prepared our health workers, officers on the existence problem, that is monkey pox. We have prepared them to know that,really,the monkey pox is real. That is,it exist in other States and we should be on alert.

   ” We have instructed our health officers to start sensitise our people about the monkey pox symptoms such as rashes, fever. That, if they observed any of these symptoms on any sick person,they should quickly inform the nearest health workers in their areas . They will respond promptly and verify the patient status”.

   The Commissioner noted that already, the state is almost completed ‘its Isolated Centre for any outbreak of disease in Kangiwa Local Government Area, stressed that the government would not leave any stone untouched to ensure safety of it citizens.

   He warned people of the state from eating rodents suspected to be host of monkey pox and ensure that they are drinking safe water as well keep their environment very clean.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

— 1st November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi  The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against  monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State. The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the…

  • JUST IN: Finally, DSS brings Sambo Dasuki to court

    — 1st November 2017

    A former National Security Adviser under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was on Wednesday brought to court in Abuja to testify in an ongoing case. Col. Dasuki was brought to the court amidst tight security. He was brought to the court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Details later……

  • Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa

    — 1st November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 10,000 capacity ecumenical centre built by the Bayelsa state governments in Yenagoa. Osinbajo who also serves as a pastor in one of the nation’s churches challenged Nigerians to rededicate themselves toward building a nation they would be proud to bequeath to unborn generations. “We must make sacrifices…

  • Concerns mount over Ekwueme’s health

    — 1st November 2017

    There are distressing signs and news emanating from Okoh, Anambra State, country home of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme that his health is failing. Efforts we made to confirm were partially successful as a source that pleaded not to be mentioned said he is ill, and may be flown abroad for medical attention any moment…

  • 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As political actors are warming up ahead of the 2019 general election, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun in 2015, Gboyega Isiaka, has warned political money bags to steer clear from the next gubernatorial race. This is just as he declared that the 2019 governorship contest …

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share