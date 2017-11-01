Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State.

The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Uthman Kambasa confirmed this, on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen on proactive measure put in place by state government on the killer’s disease.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hajia Halima Dikko, the commissioner disclosed that all health workers in the state have been mobilised to sensitise people of the state on the new outbreak of the virus.

He said: ” We have prepared our health workers, officers on the existence problem, that is monkey pox. We have prepared them to know that,really,the monkey pox is real. That is,it exist in other States and we should be on alert.

” We have instructed our health officers to start sensitise our people about the monkey pox symptoms such as rashes, fever. That, if they observed any of these symptoms on any sick person,they should quickly inform the nearest health workers in their areas . They will respond promptly and verify the patient status”.

The Commissioner noted that already, the state is almost completed ‘its Isolated Centre for any outbreak of disease in Kangiwa Local Government Area, stressed that the government would not leave any stone untouched to ensure safety of it citizens.

He warned people of the state from eating rodents suspected to be host of monkey pox and ensure that they are drinking safe water as well keep their environment very clean.