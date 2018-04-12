The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Monitor use of bromate by bakers, don advises govt
12th April 2018 - Sennatora: Panacea for many ailments, including arthritis and waist pain
12th April 2018 - Appendicitis still kills
12th April 2018 - Oranmiyan staff
12th April 2018 - Arewa Ogun 2018: Thrills, frills of beauty pageant
12th April 2018 - 2019 elections may not hold, if…
12th April 2018 - Restructuring: Be violent in your spirits against injustice, Adedayo counsels Nigerians
12th April 2018 - 45 suspected criminals arrested, 840 arms recovered in Oyo
12th April 2018 - Iwobi: I can’t sing Nigerian national anthem
12th April 2018 - Ndidi, Iheanacho get five award nominations in England
Home / Health / Monitor use of bromate by bakers, don advises govt
Fg

Monitor use of bromate by bakers, don advises govt

— 12th April 2018

Doris Obinna

A professor of Food Chemistry has raised the alarm   on use of Potassium Bromate in the production of bread, saying bakers still use it.  She called on the authorities to ensure better monitoring, as  the use of bromate in baking bread is endangering the lives of consumers.

According to Professor Oladunni Akinnawo,  while delivering the 9th inaugural lecture at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, bromate is added to bread dough to strengthen it, increase loaf volume, and improve the texture without considering the health implication.

“The compound can cause sore throat, abdominal pains, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, kidney failure and heart failure,” she said.

She said studies had linked the compound to cancer in experimental animals and humans and has been classified as a potential carcinogen.

“In spite of the banning of its usage in Nigeria since 1993, recent study  in Ibadan and Oyo towns indicated the use of potassium bromate in 72 per cent of the samples used, which shows that the compound is still in use,” she said.

The professor  called on National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to intensify enlightenment and enforcement of the ban.

She talked about some practices in food preparation, saying they are generally harmful.

“Wrapping of local moin-moin in leaves, while cooking it is better than wrapping it in nylon or other contents. The leaves preserve the taste and make it more hygienic,” she said.

She advised Nigerians to diversify their food choices rather than being restricted to garri, fufu, amala and rice. “Nigeria is blessed with a large variety of food, about 70 crops that can serve as food items,” she said.

Akinnawo acknowledged that rice production had been on the rise in the country, such that government has banned its importation.

Said she: “This is a step in the right direction, but rice is not the only food that Nigerians eat and need. Just as the government is diversifying the economy, there is need to diversify crop species for production and consumption.

“Emphasis should be on producing more food crops like maize, yams, fruits, leafy fruits and vegetable. There is need to enlarge our food basket to increase most of crop species, a large variety of diets can be available to promote a good nutrition and encourage optimal health.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Rt. Rev. Professor Dapo Asaju, in his presentation, revealed the successful inauguration of Akinnaw’s chair as a professor of food Chemistry in the university.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019

— 12th April 2018

Ismail Omipidan “A true leader always keeps an element of surprise up his sleeves, which others cannot grasp but which keeps his public excited and breathless.” The above quote from Charles de Gaulle, appears apt in describing what transpired at the Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where…

  • Fayose

    Fayose’s outburst against Kalu shows he can’t govern Nigeria -Ikoh

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Chief Ndukwe Ikoh is an industrialist and prominent political figure in Abia State who had contested as a candidate on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) for the governorship and House of Representative seat. He speaks on the issues that would determine who would win the next presidential election and the…

  • Teleology

    Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC

    — 12th April 2018

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said Teleology Holdings has just 90 days to pay $450 million to complete its acquisition of 9mobile, Nigeria fourth largest telecoms operators or risk losing the opportunity to a reserve bidder. It said 9mobile would be transferred to Teleology after the payment of $450 million, adding however that reserve…

  • Guinness

    Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management

    — 12th April 2018

    Poised to take its waste management agenda to the next level, Guinness Nigeria said it is partnering Wecyclers, a not for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health. The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery…

  • Oando

    Confusion in Nigeria’s capital market over Oando shares

    — 12th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi There was mild drama at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday as the crisis rocking Oando Plc took a new twist at the trading session leaving investors and shareholders confused. Problem started after its shares were placed on technical suspension again after an earlier announcement lifting it.  Oando shares had been placed on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share