Monguno’s timely warning on 2019 general election

We commend the NSA for his timely advice and urge the government to ensure that the personnel of the security agencies stick to the directive. The ignoble roles of some of our security agencies and their personnel in past elections are well known. The warning from the NSA, a few months to the 2019 general election, is reassuring. The security agencies should ensure security during the election and the continued existence of the country.

All relevant stakeholders, especially those saddled with the responsibility of the peaceful conduct of election, must get the support of all Nigerians in the forthcoming 2019 general election. We must improve on the gains of the 2015 general election as well as build confidence in the sanctity of our electioneering processes.

Election is a celebration of democracy which guarantees the right to free choice. Nothing should be done, therefore, to subvert its true essence. Besides, it is a very expensive enterprise which nations that take themselves seriously cannot trifle with.

It is estimated that the 2019 general election alone is expected to gulp about N143bn. The nation had spent so much money in conducting some governorship, National and State Assembly elections since the 2015 election. We call on the politicians and their supporters to help the security agents to ensure that the forthcoming election is not marred by violence and other electoral infractions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must also ensure that the election is free, fair and credible. All INEC officials and ad hoc staff must maintain the position of absolute political neutrality in the conduct of the election. All the required electoral materials must be made to reach the polling booths on time and the card readers must function effectively.