Monetisation of politics

Cutting the fees by half for the itemized candidates does not make much difference. I do not know how many females and physically challenged aspirants can afford half of any of the nomination fees. For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the fees are lower than those of the APC but all the same, they are still high. The PDP pegged both expression of interest and nomination fee for the presidential bid at N12 million, governorship, N6 million, Reps N2.5 million and State House of Assembly N600,000. The party waived nomination fee for all female aspirants. However, female aspirants under the PDP will pay only N2 million for expression of interest for any position. In 2015 election, PDP charged its presidential aspirants N22 million for both expression of interest and nomination fee while the then emerging APC charged N27.5 million. READ ALSO: 2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees So, the monetisation of our politics is not novel. After Nigerians decried the vote-buying bazaar that defined the recent Ekiti gubernatorial election, the least they expected from any political party is the high cost of nomination fees for elective positions in the country. The high cost of nomination fees will lead us to politics of moneybags and eventually monetisation of Nigeria’s politics. With politics of the rich, the democratic essence is defeated. This scenario of politics for sale will lead to politics of exclusion instead of inclusion as the political space is closed for the poor and open only for the rich. Monetisation of the polity will spell doom for the country.

With the high nomination fees, women and youths are already excluded from political participation. This makes nonsense of the ‘not too young to run’ rhetoric. Many men who are not within the club of millionaires will also be excluded. In a country with 87 million people that live below $1.90 per day, only the tiny rich, the godfathers or the Big Brother or the ogas at the top will determine the fate of the almost 200 million Nigerians. This is indeed a recipe for political disaster. Apart from political exclusion, the manifest danger of monetised politics is that good leadership will continue to elude the nation because good leaders are not necessarily the rich. As a people, we must begin to interrogate the source of high nomination fees paid by some politicians. Everything must be done by the stakeholders to reduce the cost of running for election in the country. There is an inseparable link between high cost of running for an elective post and official corruption. Any politician that spends so much money to obtain a nomination form and spends so much money again during campaigns is bound to corruptly enrich himself while in office. He must recoup his investment and even make profit. This can possibly explain while political corruption is systemic and even endemic in the country. This is also why so many Nigerians are impoverished the more. After collecting N5000 from a politician in a ‘vote and cook soup’ drama, what do you expect from such a politician? With the costly nomination fees of the APC and the PDP, expect a higher ‘vote and cook soup’ largesse in the 2019 voting exercise. Since high nomination fee is likely to encourage official corruption and endanger our nascent democracy, the two leading political parties should reduce the cost of nomination fees in such a way that women and the youths can afford them.