Monarch’s death re-ignites succession crisis in Delta town

A new chapter has been opened in the kingship tussle rocking Egbudu-Akah Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the passing of Obi Paul Nzemeke Okolie II earlier in the year.

Obi Okolie II was presented with staff of office by the Delta State Government last March in controversial circumstance as his younger half brother, Prince Solomon Ogwuagwu was earlier said to have been proclaimed traditionally as king by a section of the kingmakers.

Crisis over the throne started between princes Paul and Solomon in 2016 following the demise of their father, Albert Okolie I, the Obi of Egbudu-Akah.

The town practices hereditary monarchy based on the principle of primogeniture where the eldest surviving son ascends the throne.

At the moment, tension in the community has been reignited as Obi Okolie II who passed on his late 60s, had a grown up son, Augustine who is expected to succeed him, all things being equal.

But his passage has emboldened Prince Solomon who believes the government deployed its security machinery to intimidate him to submission in order to present the staff of office to his elder half brother.

The sleepy agrarian community has once again been militarised with the heavy presence of uniformed security operatives, apparently to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Locals said movement of heavily armed security operatives has become a regular occurrence in the remote community since the death of Okolie II and subsequent attempts to have him buried within the precincts of the ancient palace.

According to community sources, the recent tension was caused by the resistance of some members of the community to have Okolie II interred in the royal palace, which was labelled a no go area since the initial crisis started in 2016.

Okolie II, it was gathered, was interred in his personal residence, as the elders, chiefs and the community leaders vowed that they will never allow his corpse to be interred at the palace, insisting that the deceased was not their king, even after government’s recognition.

The elders and chiefs took a swipe at the Delta State Government, which they blamed for the death of their son, Obi Okolie II. They also accused the state government of instigating insecurity and communal crises that have witnessed loss of lives and destruction of houses and properties worth millions of naira.

According to the community stakeholders, government deliberately undermined the customs and traditions of Egbudu-Akah on kingship process and installation by giving official recognition and encouragement to Okolie II to desecrate the sacred throne.