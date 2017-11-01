The Sun News
Home / National / Monarchs, Aregbesola make case for Yoruba alphabets

Monarchs, Aregbesola make case for Yoruba alphabets

— 1st November 2017

From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Some Yoruba traditional rulers and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have advocated institutionalisation, teaching and learning of the newly discovered Yoruba alphabets, in schools.

They stressed that the alphabets would further entrench Yoruba culture and tradition and protect them against influence from Western culture and the negative influences of modernity.

The alphabets were invented by Chief Toluwalese Oguntosin.

The invention was demonstrated, on Wednesday, during the monarch’s advocacy meeting with the governor in Osogbo where the inventor (Oguntosin) revealed that he was divinely inspired to come up with the alphabets that are fundamentally different from the English alphabets.

Aregbesola who expressed the need for the use of the alphabets to promote Yoruba culture and tradition urged the traditional rulers to encourage the teaching and learning of the alphabets in all the schools in their various domains.

He expressed his administration’s support for the promotion of the new alphabets.

“This will serve as a means of engendering unity among the Yoruba and promote its culture and tradition, Aregbesola said.”

Among the traditional rulers on the advocacy visit were the Olufon of Ifon-Orolu Kingdom, Oba Abdulmoroof Mogbagbeola, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ajase Port-Novo in Republic of Benin; Oba Abdul-Yekeen Ajasa Adeleye, the Owa-Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Adewole, the Alara of Aramoko-Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Adeyemi and Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Francis Olu Alao.

In their separate remarks, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ajase Port-Novo in Republic of Benin, the Owa-Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti and the Alara of Aramoko-Ekiti expressed their supports for the institutionalisation, teaching and learning of the new alphabets.

They said that if sustained, the initiative would go a long way in reconnecting the Yoruba people all over the world and promote the culture and tradition of the race.

The Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ajase Port-Novo said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the governor with the need to support the promotion of the new alphabets, which according to him, would give the Yoruba people their deserved identity.

The monarch said: “We are here to advocate the need for us as Yoruba, both at home and in the Diaspora, particularly we that fall to other countries, on the need to support the promotion, teaching and learning of the newly discovered alphabets,” he said.

The traditional rulers also hailed Governor Aregbesola for being committed to the promotion and advancement of African culture, tradition and values, particularly Yoruba language.

They described Aregbesola as a symbol of African culture whose personality and influence had been used to promote indigenous culture, norms and customs.

“We have seen the role you have been playing at fostering unity, peace and togetherness among the Yoruba. To us, this is commendable and outstanding and it is on this note that we are flagging-off the campaign and advocacy of the newly invented alphabets, which henceforth will be used for teaching and learning in public schools.

“It is our collective belief that the learning of these alphabets will give us our true identity, foster unity, distinguish us and reunite us as a nation”, Onikoyi added.

On how to accomplish the teaching and learning of the new alphabets, the monarchs said a steering committee would be constituted to actualize the initiative.

