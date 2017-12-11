The Sun News
Monarch vows to return peace in Warri environs

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

Indications that the protracted ethnic feud between the three major ethnic groups in Warri would soon be a thing of the past emerged, at the weekend, as the new the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo kingdom, HRM (Prof.) Paul Okumagba, Idama II, has vowed to mend fences with all stakeholders in the area.

Speaking during a courtesy on him by members of the Warri Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, the monarch noted that peace has become inevitable in Warri and its environs if there would be the development of the city.

The royal father, who emerged at the end of a rigorous selective process by the community’s kingmakers, stated that the prolonged ethnic conflicts both within the indigenes of Okere Urhobo kingdom and their Ijaw/Itsejiri neighbours had not helped the city in any way, adding that it was time to close ranks for the benefit of the people of the area.

According to him, “I am a Warri thoroughbred. I was raised and grew under a robust brotherhood with all neighbours, never by any means divided by tribe or language.

“The common language was the peculiar Warri pidgin English for which the oil city was widely known. Nido Nite and other popular clubs as well as basic schools scattered about the town were the melting points where we strenghtened the brotherhood.

“I can’t explain where we got it so wrong and deviated to violence in mutual distrust and ethnic disharmony. But my coming marks a new dawn. I can assure you peace will reign not only in my kingdom, but with my neighbours, especially closest Itsekiri and Ijaw.”

In response to the Warri NUJ’s plea for a piece of land to establish a permanent secretariat of the body in his domain, the monarch said,  “You will hear from me in the shortest possible time,  even before Christmas.”

The NUJ delegation was led by Egufe Yafugborhi, Vice Chairman and also included, Joe Ogbdodu (Secretary), Dele Fasan, Odeya Ogbetuo and Edeki Igafe and Francis Sadere.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

