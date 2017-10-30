Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts

… Seeks public understanding with Fashola
Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has decried calls
for the cancellation of existing electricity distribution contracts in
the country, warning that such a move would be retrogressive.
The first class monarch, who spoke after a visit to the Minister of
Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in Abuja, observed
that privatisation had become the major practice globally, noting that
Nigeria should not be an exception.
He, however, lamented the country’s unstable power situation, which,
he admitted, had destabilised the youths and prevented then from
engaging in productive vocations.
“But this, in my opinion, is not enough to cancel those contracts
because the effect would be on the image of the nation. Foreign
investors would conclude that we don’t respect agreements here and
that would be dangerous. We need foreign investments to further drive
the economy,” he said.
Oluwo said one of his visions before ascending the throne was to
develop the youths whom he described as the future of every society.
He stated that he had remained close to young persons since he became
Iwo monarch, explaining that many of them had benefitted from his
numerous empowerment initiatives.
The royal father enjoined Nigerians to show understanding on the
challenges associated with Fashola’s assignment as the man in charge
of three key federal ministries. He said his close assessment of
Fashola revealed a man keen to consolidate the goodwill he earned
while serving as two-term governor of Lagos State between 2007 and
- He said the three ministries under Fashola’s supervision were
key to the country’s socio-economic growth, and thanked President
Muhammadu Buhari for having such confidence in the former governor.
The monarch noted that Fashola was gradually turning the situation
around from where it was three years ago.
Drawing from his experience as a private sector stakeholder in Canada,
Oba Akanbi said a global economic meltdown would naturally have impact
on local economies, hence Fashola’s seemingly slow take-off.
The Oluwo said combining three giant functions was not an easy job,
arguing that the Nigerian economy does not operate in isolation from
the global experience.
“But what I have seen so far has assured me that the minster is a
proactive person who does not rush into doing things until after a
long plan. He appreciates the role of planning and that was what he
first did that many seem not to understand. But people would
understand when results start coming. I believe in him and also
believe that Nigerians would see the results of the transformational
efforts that the minister is making in all the areas under his
supervision,” he said.
