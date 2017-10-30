Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts

… Seeks public understanding with Fashola

Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has decried calls

for the cancellation of existing electricity distribution contracts in

the country, warning that such a move would be retrogressive.

The first class monarch, who spoke after a visit to the Minister of

Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in Abuja, observed

that privatisation had become the major practice globally, noting that

Nigeria should not be an exception.

He, however, lamented the country’s unstable power situation, which,

he admitted, had destabilised the youths and prevented then from

engaging in productive vocations.

“But this, in my opinion, is not enough to cancel those contracts

because the effect would be on the image of the nation. Foreign

investors would conclude that we don’t respect agreements here and

that would be dangerous. We need foreign investments to further drive

the economy,” he said.

Oluwo said one of his visions before ascending the throne was to

develop the youths whom he described as the future of every society.

He stated that he had remained close to young persons since he became

Iwo monarch, explaining that many of them had benefitted from his

numerous empowerment initiatives.

The royal father enjoined Nigerians to show understanding on the

challenges associated with Fashola’s assignment as the man in charge

of three key federal ministries. He said his close assessment of

Fashola revealed a man keen to consolidate the goodwill he earned

while serving as two-term governor of Lagos State between 2007 and

He said the three ministries under Fashola’s supervision were

key to the country’s socio-economic growth, and thanked President

Muhammadu Buhari for having such confidence in the former governor.

The monarch noted that Fashola was gradually turning the situation

around from where it was three years ago.

Drawing from his experience as a private sector stakeholder in Canada,

Oba Akanbi said a global economic meltdown would naturally have impact

on local economies, hence Fashola’s seemingly slow take-off.

The Oluwo said combining three giant functions was not an easy job,

arguing that the Nigerian economy does not operate in isolation from

the global experience.

“But what I have seen so far has assured me that the minster is a

proactive person who does not rush into doing things until after a

long plan. He appreciates the role of planning and that was what he

first did that many seem not to understand. But people would

understand when results start coming. I believe in him and also

believe that Nigerians would see the results of the transformational

efforts that the minister is making in all the areas under his

supervision,” he said.