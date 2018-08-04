Their grievance is that they wanted to be accommodated, and their grievance is not against the President. For example, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki wanted to be given the entire APC structure in Kwara State, and be given the party ticket and to return as the Senate President.

Kwankwaso wanted the same thing in Kano; Tambuwal is very ambitious in his Sokoto State.

These people are very selfish. About 90 percent of appointments going to Kwara State are Saraki’s nominees. These people are not careful, they are not patriotic and they are telling Nigerians who they are – ungrateful people.

The same way they left PDP for APC is not the same way they are moving back to PDP, people are watching them and doubting their sincerity. We are watching them, it is not over.

Saraki is still the Senate President, while Abdulfatah Ahmed is still the governor of Kwara State, there has never been election in the state. They said it that during elections, Saraki shares money to ensure that he and his people win. This is what has been going on in Kwara. As far as he is concerned, he will use money to put his people.

Look at the revelation coming out from the Offa bank robbery incident, where over 30 people were killed. The suspects confessed to the whole world that during elections, Saraki armed and give them money to ensure his victory and that of his people.