Mogajis give new kings 7 days to withdraw ultimatum against Olubadan

— 15th December 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Council of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis (family heads) yesterday asked the members of Ibadan Obas in Council to withdraw, within seven days, the 21-day ultimatum they issued Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, or face the wrath of Ibadan sons and daughters.

The Obas in Council had, on Monday, asked Olubadan to reconcile his activities with the provisions of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Review carried out by the Oyo State Government between May and August, this year, otherwise they would pass a vote of no confidence in the monarch and, subsequently, recommend him to the state government for deposition.

Olubadan had also responded by describing the purported threat as an affront to the people of Ibadan, saying the issuers of the threat are end-of-the-year entertainers, who were scared that he might declare their seats vacant and, subsequently, replace them with other chiefs in the line of Olubadan.

He assured them that he would not use his power against them yet.

But, the Mogajis warned that if Oba Adetunji is dethroned based on the recommendations for deposition, all the eight of the 11 former ‘High Chiefs’ installed as beaded crown wearing kings, as well as the 13 former Baales  (village heads) installed as coronet wearing monarchs on August 27, 2017, by Oyo State Government, will also not be spared, as they would also be made to lose their crowns.

The Mogaji Akinsola family, Chief Wale Oladoja, who spoke on behalf of other family heads, said the decision was arrived at, at a meeting of the Council of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis held at Oja’ba palace on Wednesday.

According to them, they could no longer fold their arms and watch the city  disintegrate.

He said: “We cannot continue to fold our arms and watch while some people rain abuses and insults on our revered Kabiyesi. It is a big slap on the real Ibadan sons and daughters, and we have decided to appeal to the eight ‘High Chiefs’ to withdraw their statement within the next seven days or face the consequences of their disloyalty to the Olubadan, who, by law and tradition of the city, remains the paramount ruler of the land.

“These eight ‘High Chiefs’ are members of the Olubadan-in-Council and they should stop parading themselves as constitutional Obas in Ibadanland, failure to do so may lead to anarchy.

“We know that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not tolerate anything that will jeopardise the security of any part of the country, and the governor, as the chief security officer of the state, should caution these so-called vassal Obas.

“They should allow court to decide the cases on merit and stop cutting corners. We, the authentic Mogajis begin to wonder if these people are already feeling guilty before the court pronouncements? Why should anybody not allow the status quo to remain, pending the judgment of several cases on the matter.

“We hold dear Nigerian judiciary as bastion and hope of all.

Therefore, they should allow the judiciary to do its job. Otherwise, we will go after them and subject them to public ridicule too. They are our fathers and they should know that an injury to one is an injury to all.

They risk losing their crowns should they go ahead to recommend Olubadan for removal over phantom charges.

Notable mogajis in attendance at the meeting included Alhaji Abass Oloko (Mogaji Oloko), Chief Abduljelyl Karheem (Mogaji Adanla), Alhaji Moshud Gbolagade (Mogaji Akere), Alhaji Waheed Kosoko (Mogaji Onilabu), and Alhaji Ademola Oladosu (Mogaji Olasomi).

