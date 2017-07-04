The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - 4 Helpful Tips for Salary Negotiation
4th July 2017 - Modern Day Slavery: Thousands of children rescued in England
4th July 2017 - Kwara police arrest 9 for celebrating ‘Indian Hemp Festival’
4th July 2017 - 6 Ways to know it’s time to relocate your home
4th July 2017 - Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN
4th July 2017 - Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit
4th July 2017 - Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation
4th July 2017 - Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection
4th July 2017 - All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle
4th July 2017 - Flood kills Okada rider in Ekiti
Home / Cover / World News / Modern Day Slavery: Thousands of children rescued in England

Modern Day Slavery: Thousands of children rescued in England

— 4th July 2017
Thousands of children in England have been rescued after being exploited for slave labor, suffering sexual or domestic abuse, a damning new report has found.

According to the study, more than 1,200 children have fallen victim to modern slavery. Anna Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England who is behind the report, believes the true number is likely to be far higher as cases go unreported.

Longfield has called on politicians to act.

“Child slavery leaves deep scars on the lives of those children who suffer horrendous exploitation by adults – and this could well be only the tip of the iceberg,” Longfield said, according to the Daily Mail.

“These appalling crimes need to remain in the spotlight and be consigned to the past.

“I hope today’s report highlighting the large number of children living vulnerable lives will be a spur for politicians to act.”

According to the report, which cites the government’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a scheme designed for the UK to account for all modern slavery victims and support them, at least 1,203 children aged up to 17 were referred to the scheme, up from 901 in 2015.

British nationals accounted for the largest group of slaves, with a total of 247. Up to 209 are thought to have been sexually exploited.

Albanians were the second biggest group at 223, with 150 referred for potential labor exploitation.

Vietnamese children came third with a figure totalling 200, more than half of them feared to have been forced into labor.

The report warns, however, that there are many more “invisible children” who may be “particularly vulnerable” because of failures in identifying them as modern slaves.

This was backed by a spokesman for the Human Trafficking Foundation, a British charity, who said the issue in identifying victims is two-fold.

“The data around child trafficking masks the scale of the problem, not only because many children are hidden or too scared to come forward, but also because we are often failing to recognize child victims of modern slavery when they actually do come forward.”

Jakub Sobik, from the organization Anti-Slavery International, accused the UK of failing to adequately protect children.

“Child slavery affects thousands of British children and those trafficked from abroad,” Sobik told the Daily Mail.

“But the UK is not well prepared to protect them. Trafficked children go missing from the care system at an alarming rate.” 

Prime Minister Theresa May last year defined modern slavery as “the greatest human rights issue of our time,” and pledged £33 million (US$42.6 million) to coordinate a government response to the crisis.

However, she faced a backlash in April from the Commons Work and Pensions Committee for failing to deliver on her promises.

The committee claimed there were “inexcusable” failures by the UK government in dealing with modern slavery, as one of its reports found that while thousands of victims will not come forward, those who do identify themselves as modern slaves and testify against their abusers are being left destitute because of a lack of sufficient support.

(Source: RT)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Modern Day Slavery: Thousands of children rescued in England

— 4th July 2017

Thousands of children in England have been rescued after being exploited for slave labor, suffering sexual or domestic abuse, a damning new report has found. According to the study, more than 1,200 children have fallen victim to modern slavery. Anna Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England who is behind the report, believes the true number…

Share

  • Kwara police arrest 9 for celebrating ‘Indian Hemp Festival’

    — 4th July 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin No fewer than nine youths, mostly secondary school boys, have been arrested for organising India hemp festival in Kwara State. Daily Sun checks revealed that the arrested persons whose names could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report on Tuesday were “secondary school age”. A source at Adewole…

    Share

  • Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

    — 4th July 2017

    …Appeals to Christians to be steadfast FROM: FRED EZEH, ABUJA Christian leaders, under the umbrella of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have accused some unnamed persons whom they called “enemies” of plotting to extinguish the church of Christ in Nigeria. The Christian leaders justified their claims by the unprecedented attacks and intimidation, physical, verbal and…

    Share

  • Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit

    — 4th July 2017

    At least 14 people were missing and feared dead after an illegal gold mine in western Ghana in which they were working collapsed, police said on Tuesday. Five people escaped unhurt from the pit in the old mining town of Prestea, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the capital, Accra. “There were about 19…

    Share

  • Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

    — 4th July 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja,  has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako will continue during its annual long vacation. The Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9. The judge, Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share