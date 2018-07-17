– The Sun News
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway

Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria.

Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway.

Mara Martin was one of the 16 finalists chosen by Sports Illustrated through an open casting call at Miami Swim Week. She walked the runway in a gold bikini, pulled down on one side to accommodate feeding Aria, who wore soundproofing headphones to protect her ears from all the noise.

Mara smiled the entire time. The runway show, which also featured amputee model and Paralympic gold medal snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, has been widely praised on social media – especially from mums excited to see breastfeeding being shown with no shame. Following the show, Mara took to Instagram to share a message about what breastfeeding on the runway meant to her.

‘Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine,’ she wrote. ‘I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day.

‘It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! ‘But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that.’

 

 

 

