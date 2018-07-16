We must also begin to think about the fact that fewer cars on the roads naturally means a decrease in carbon emissions and congestion. This also means that places in cities previously set aside and designed around cars, such as wide roads for high traffic volumes as well as space-intensive parkades and parking lots, can be given back to the city and its people. What could this mean for a city like Lagos? Think of a greener, less congested, and more liveable city.

At Uber, we believe that a better future is within our grasp. One of our core objectives is to support and complement existing public transportation infrastructure. Through cars registered to use the Uber App, we are helping commuters cover the “last mile” of their journeys around the world. In cities like Amsterdam and London, for example, over 25% of Uber rides during morning rush hour go to and from local train stations, further establishing that people use Uber to complement existing forms of transportation.

We believe that shared mobility enabled by technology has the potential to contribute to better and more efficient cities. This is why we are partnering with public transport providers and other app-based mobility solutions (such as car and bike sharing services) around the world.

In the near future, it will be entirely possible to complete certain journeys across cities utilizing many options made possible via the Uber Platform App. A rider’s daily commute could be completed using one or more options like a shared JUMP bike, uberPOOL or, uberX. While not all of these options are currently available in Africa – it does mean that some of the solutions to creating less congested cities already exist. And for a megacity like Lagos, this is definitely a positive development. Uber is expanding its offerings to help create a new future of transportation – one that reduces individual car ownership, expands access to transpor- tation and helps governments plan future transportation investments. From bikes to pooled rides, we are always looking to offer more ways to get around without needing to own or buy a car. A year ago at the first Uber Elevate Summit, we announced our initial partnerships with companies that make air- crafts, high speed chargers and manage ma- jor real estate portfolios.